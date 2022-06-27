ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two arrested after leading police on chase through two counties

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN COUNTY, MARSHALL COUNTY (KXII) - A chase through two counties last week started after two Dallas men stole three KitchenAid mixers and...

www.kxii.com

fox4news.com

Two men arrested after dropping off gunshot victim and fleeing from police

DALLAS - Two men were arrested after police said they dropped off a mortally wounded man at a Dallas hospital. On Wednesday night, a man suffering a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Oak Cliff. The victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, soon died due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX
KXII.com

WATCH: Vehicle burglaries in Sherman caught on camera

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Families in Sherman have been experiencing burglaries in their neighborhood, and thanks to a video doorbell, some of the thieves were caught on camera. So far this year, Sherman police have had 84 reported vehicle burglaries. Roozie Marroquin is one of them ... Marroquin was sleeping...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Man arrested after Southmayd standoff

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, Southmayd PD, DPS, and other law enforcement officers were called to a home off of Southmayd Road just south of 56. There was a report of a man who had barricaded himself, it is suspected he was possibly intoxicated. There are...
SOUTHMAYD, TX
KXII.com

Pontotoc County deputies find over 80 dogs in Ada home

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday Pontotoc County sheriff deputies recovered over 80 dogs from an Ada home. According to Pontotoc county sheriff John Christian multiple dead dogs had been found on the street outside of a home in Ada in recent days. That led to a search warrant which...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bryant Johnson#County Jail#Kobe Bryant#Dallas#Law Enforcement#Kitchenaid#A Madill Walmart
easttexasradio.com

Powderly Man Jailed On Multiple Felonies

Bond is $232,500 for a Powderly man arrested in Lamar County on multiple felony charges. Ronnie Dale Lester, Jr., was booked on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Fraudulent Use and Possession of Identifying Information, Theft of Property between $2500 and $30,000, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
POWDERLY, TX
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Collin County Indecency Warrant

A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed Tuesday, June 28, 2022, on a Collin County indecency warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman and Lt. Mark Estes were dispatched to a Main Street restaurant just before noon Tuesday, June 28, 2022, to assist the US Marshals Service in taking Steven Michael Canales into custody on a Collin County warrant.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police investigate kidnapping of child

According to Curtis Garrett of the Paris Police Department, officers responded to the kidnapping call at 4:55 p.m. Paris police officers and detectives are investigating after a 12-year-old boy was kidnapped on Wednesday. According to Curtis Garrett of the Paris Police Department, officers responded to the kidnapping call at 4:55...
PARIS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Double Homicide on Ridgecrest Road

Below is a picture of the victim’s vehicle. Update June 30 , 2022 @ 8:31 a.m. On June 29, 2022, at around noon, Dallas Police were called to an apartment in the 6000 block of Ridgecrest Road. When officers arrived, they found a male victim and female victim, dead inside an apartment. The preliminary investigation determined the two had been shot. Two children under the age of five years old were also found inside the apartment and were unharmed.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
KSST Radio

Cooper Man Accused Of Running From Police To Avoid Warrant Arrest

A 43-year-old Cooper man was accused of running from police to avoid a warrant arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported stopping a green Nissan for a traffic violation on West Oak Circle at Azalea Lane at 3:28 p.m. June 27, 2022. While talking to the driver, identified as Darrell Joe Dunavin, Castro smelled a marijuana odor emitting from the sedan. The Coper man admitted he’d smoked the day prior but claimed there was no contraband in the car, Castro alleged.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas man arrested after allegedly stealing 5 Amazon trucks

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After a nearly three month search, Dallas police located and arrested a man accused of stealing five Amazon trucks earlier this year.Police said that on June 30, 2022, officers with the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit arrested Mical Ford, 36, on several warrants.In addition to a parole violation, Ford was charged with four felony counts of theft of property, two counts of robbery, and unlawfully use of a motor vehicle.Ford carried out the thefts with Nakemia Bryant, 42, who was arrested in March. The pair are accused of stealing five Amazon trucks carrying packages worth over $15,000. Police allege that one of the drivers was assaulted by the pair.Officers had been searching for Ford since March and were finally able to locate and take him into custody thanks to a Crimestoppers tip.Ford is being held at the Dallas County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting shuts down parts of I-35 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A shooting has shut down parts of I-35. The shooting happened at around 8:40 p.m. on June 30 in the southbound lanes near Risinger Road in Fort Worth.The victim, a man, has been transported to a local hospital in critical condition.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
klif.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.
IRVING, TX
KXII.com

Sobriety checkpoint and patrols planned in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols are planned for Carter County Friday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol ENDUI team will partner with the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department and the Ardmore Police Department to conduct a sobriety checkpoint and high-visibility patrols in Carter County on Friday, July 1.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
fox8live.com

Female shot while driving on I-10 at Carrollton exit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened on the I-10 West at the Carrollton exit Wednesday evening according to NOPD. Reports say a female driver was shot and she is being taken to a local hospital. Three lanes of the I-10 are closed for police investigation....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police officer involved in shooting in West Division

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth Police Department officers shot a man Wednesday evening following what they described as a domestic disturbance. That man is in critical condition at a local hospitalAccording to police, they were dispatched to a home on Olive Place on the west side of Fort Worth after a suspect entered the residence armed with a shotgun and attempted to take children out of the home. He was unsuccessful and drove off, but officers believed he would be back. They proactively blocked off the street to prevent the man from getting to the home. During a press conference, officers said the suspect did drive back and attempted to get around police cars, leading to a crash. At this point officers fired at the car, hitting the suspect. He was treated at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.This story is developing.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police asking for help identifying jugging suspect

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Arlington Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a jugging suspect who smashed the victim's car window and stole money. It happened in April 2022 at a shopping center in the 2400 block of E. Arkansas Lane. Surveillance cameras captured the theft. The victim told officers he recalled seeing the same car -- a white BMW X5 with custom rims, tinted windows, and temporary paper tags -- driven by the suspect when he stopped at the bank earlier that day.Jugging happens when a suspect sees their victim leaving a bank with money, then follows the victim, waits until he or she exits their car and walks away, then breaks into their car in hopes to finding the money or other valuables. If you think you recognize the man pictured, please contact Det. Taylor at (817) 459-5807. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477. 
ARLINGTON, TX

