Earlier this month, Trekkers hosted its annual 5K fundraiser for the first time from its own location. After almost a decade of the route starting from Thomaston Library, it was the first (of many!) events that Trekkers can host from home. It was so invigorating to see our community come together in our backyard, and to introduce the space as a communal, welcoming place for families. One person also said it “was the best 5K” they’d ever run! Results were posted here.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO