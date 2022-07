PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WEAR) — Workers at a Perdido Key restaurant claim it took more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive after one of their customers fainted. It happened on Saturday around 7:30 p.m. in the dining room of Sunset Grille on Canal A Way. Staff immediately called 911 and was told help was on the way.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO