SF man stabbed in Tenderloin, in critical condition

By Bay City News
 2 days ago

(BCN) — A 31-year-old man was stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Saturday, leaving him in life-threatening condition, police said Monday.

The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth and Turk streets. The suspect fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital.

