SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — New variants of COVID-19 are, likely, to continue at a rapid pace and with them comes the potential they could become highly transmissible. This is why infectious disease doctors in Northern California tell CBS13 the risk of COVID still exists. Three doctors from across Northern California at UC Davis, Stanford, and UC San Francisco answered CBS13’s questions about the future of COVID, the current Omicron subvariants, and why, anecdotally, it feels like the risk of reinfection or first-time infection with COVID-19 is at an all time high. The positivity rate in California over the last week is 13.2% and...

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO