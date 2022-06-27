ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luck strikes in northern Minnesota: lottery winners in Duluth, Grand Marais

By Tommy Wiita
 2 days ago
Northeast Minnesota was where luck not only struck once but twice this past weekend.

The Minnesota Lottery says a $1 million Powerball winner was discovered in Duluth and a $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased in Grand Marais. The Duluth ticket matched all five numbers and the Grand Marais ticket matched the first four of five, plus the Powerball.

The June 25 winning numbers are: 6-12-20-27-32 and Powerball 4.

The million-dollar ticket was purchased at a Holiday gas station, located on the 2400 block of London Road. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The other winner was purchased at a Marathon gas station, located on the 100 block of East Highway 61.

The $1 million prize needs to be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. As for the $50,000 winner, that prize can be claimed by mail or in person at any Minnesota Lottery office.

Despite the big winners, nobody won the jackpot in the drawing. That makes Monday's June 27 Powerball jackpot an estimated $346 million.

Earlier this year, a $1 million winner in the New Year's Day drawing was purchased at a gas station in Two Harbors, northern Minnesota.

