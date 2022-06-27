ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mars Volta, Rachika Nayar, Jazmine Sullivan, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist

The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each...

Pitchfork

Heaven Is Here

Crammed between the jagged peaks of Candy’s new album Heaven Is Here is a strange, disguised tenderness. The shapeshifting hardcore band tends to all of the mandatory themes of heavy music on its sophomore LP: It paints humanity as a colony of parasites, skewers piety, and takes aim at the rich. But the group’s most interesting songs are the ones that deviate from the sonic and thematic tropes of the genre. With the help of co-producer Arthur Rizk, who has honed records by Power Trip and Pissed Jeans, Candy defile hardcore’s typical structures with elements of industrial techno and noise. While their spewed condemnations of society feel expected, Candy occasionally wade into the muck of lust. It is their love songs that feel the most extreme.
Pitchfork

Sometimes, Forever

Sophie Allison sings from the exhaustion at the end of a big feeling. Across her work as Soccer Mommy, she has excavated that point after despair or elation where your nerves reel back from overdrive, when the intensity wanes and you’re left with the blankness of yourself. Since releasing her debut studio album, Clean, in 2018, she’s worked to heighten the contrasts of her guitar-based songs. The 2020 LP color theory drew vintage synthesizers and layered sampling into the mix, expanding the space in which her wry, acerbic, and poignant lyrics could play. On her latest album, Sometimes, Forever, Allison teams with Daniel Lopatin of the retrofuturist electronic project Oneohtrix Point Never, whose production deepens the shadows in her songwriting. Soccer Mommy’s music has often folded in the bitter and the melancholy, but this is the first time Allison has faced down danger so squarely.
Pitchfork

Angel Olsen Covers Lucinda Williams’ “Greenville”: Listen

Angel Olsen has shared a new cover of Lucinda Williams’ song from 1998’s Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, “Greenville.” The Amazon Original song includes vocals from Hand Habits’ Meg Duffy and was engineered by Kyle Thomas (aka King Tuff). Listen at Amazon and below. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Pitchfork

Rina Sawayama Shares New Song “Catch Me in the Air”: Listen

Rina Sawayama has released the latest single from her forthcoming second album, Hold the Girl. It’s called “Catch Me in the Air.” Sawayama wrote the song as a tribute to her mother, who raised the pop artist as a single parent. “I really wanted to write about this weird relationship with single parents,” Sawayama said in a press release. “You do catch each other in the air.” Sawayama has also shared a visual for the track, which was created with fan-submitted footage of the singer performing live. Check it out below.
Pitchfork

Cardi B Releasing New Song “Hot Shit” This Friday

Cardi B has announced a new song called “Hot Shit.” It’s produced by Tay Keith and will come out this Friday, July 1. She broke the news on social media and with a commercial during the BET Awards. Check out a teaser clip for the single below.
Pitchfork

Yard Act Update “100% Endurance” With Elton John: Listen

Yard Act have recut their song “100% Endurance” with Elton John. The original version of the track appeared on their debut full-length, January’s The Overload. Check out the updated “100% Endurance” below. The Leeds-based group met the superstar after he’d announced himself as a fan...
Pitchfork

Max Tundra Re-Pressing His Three Albums on Vinyl, Shares A. G. Cook Remix: Listen

Max Tundra, the British producer who released three cult-favorite albums in the 2000s, is re-pressing each of them on vinyl, via Domino. As well as Some Best Friend You Turned Out to Be, Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, and Parallax Error Beheads You, he will release a remix mixtape digitally. Remixtape features remixes by Julia Holter, Kero Kero Bonito, and a cover by Katie Dey, as well as a remix by Tundra’s successor in madcap pop production, A. G. Cook. Listen to the PC Music founder’s remix of “Lights,” from Mastered by Guy at the Exchange, below, and scroll down for the full Remixtape tracklist.
Dripfield

Dripfield

Even if you don’t like jam bands, Goose might win you over. Since forming in 2014, the Norwalk, Connecticut quintet has grown into a live force with buzz far beyond the sometimes insular jam band ecosystem. (How many jam bands get hired by Ezra Koenig to officially remix a Vampire Weekend song?) Watching their viral set at Peach Fest 2019—which, like many Goose sets, you can stream in full on YouTube—I thought wow, these guys can play. But it wasn’t just their virtuosic performances: Between the sprawling solos, they had actual songs that I walked away humming. Then, in March 2020, while the world was trying to stay afloat during COVID, Goose made headlines—and actual money—from their well-produced virtual events and tours, becoming industry news.
Pitchfork

Jane Remover (fka dltzk) Shares 2 New Songs: Listen

Jane’s final release under their previous name was last year’s full-length Frailty. In an interview with Pitchfork at the end of December, the teenage musician talked about their work and unexpected rise to online popularity. Jane Remover:. The stage name dltzk has never sat right with me. Oftentimes...
Pitchfork

Finally Enough Love

Few pop superstars have borrowed as much from club music as Madonna. Her decades at the top of the charts have been bolstered by a canny ability to co-opt contemporary dance sounds without scaring off the mainstream. Finally Enough Love is supposed to represent the singer’s own favorites from her extensive remix catalog. It’s an intriguing premise, promising a candid look at what this musical magpie makes of her excursions into club culture. Sadly, the compilation’s selling point also turns out to be its Achilles’ heel, with Madonna making what can only be seen as some pretty weird selections from her remix archive. (This first edition of the album has been whittled down to 16 tracks; a bounteous 50-track companion, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, titled in reference to the singer’s 50 Billboard chart-toppers, follows in August.)
Seven Psalms

Seven Psalms

Four decades after emerging as the seething frontman of the Birthday Party, Nick Cave has lately been making some of the most challenging and rewarding music of his long career. His recent albums, both with the Bad Seeds and as a duo with his right-hand Seed Warren Ellis, unfold in long contemplative stretches, slashed through occasionally with Cave’s old menace. The song forms have become progressively more open-ended; the narratives more diffuse and dreamlike; the instrumental arrangements softer and blurrier; the subject matter more openly preoccupied with questions of love and death. With each successive release, Cave’s work grows more distant from rock’n’roll and closer to religious music. The religion, admittedly, is an idiosyncratic one, whose high priest may also be its sole practitioner—a songwriter-mystic for whom sex, monsters, and bloodshed are as important as everlasting grace.
Pitchfork

Sufjan Stevens Shares New Versions of “Fourth of July”: Listen

Sufjan Stevens has shared two alternate versions of the Carrie & Lowell song “Fourth of July,” both recorded around 2014. The April Base version was recorded near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, at Justin Vernon’s April Base studio. The other, dubbed the “Dumbo Version,” was recorded in Stevens’ old recording studio in Brooklyn. Find both versions below.
Pitchfork

Pitchfork Music Festival Announces Advanced Screening of Sprung from Amazon Freevee

Pitchfork Music Festival has announced a new event in conjunction with this year’s festival on Thursday, July 14. A screening of the new Amazon Freevee series Sprung will take place at the Logan Theatre, including a panel and Q&A featuring series stars James Earl, Phillip Garcia, and Clare Gillies. It will be moderated by Pitchfork staff writer Allison Hussey. RSVP here.
Pitchfork

Phoebe Bridgers Covers the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love”

Phoebe Bridgers has covered the Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” which the duo first released in 1972. The song appears as part of Jack Antonoff’s curated collection for Minions: The Rise of Gru, which hits theaters today (July 1). Check it out along with the rest of the soundtrack—which includes a Minions version of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia” alongside other ’70s covers—below.
Pitchfork

Listen to Duwap Kaine’s “Mad 2”: The Ones

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Duwap Kaine isn’t afraid to make a bad song; it’s part of what makes his music so interesting. Sometimes it works, like on “Playin Wit Da AutoTune,” where the vocal effects are turned up to such an absurd level that he sounds like a malfunctioning cyborg. Sometimes it doesn’t: on “No AutoTune 2,” every missed note is painful. “Mad 2,” a highlight from his latest mixtape Faith Like Esther, is one of the good ones. Over a spaced-out instrumental, Duwap’s melodic flow bounces from fast-paced murmur—like he doesn’t care if you can make out his words or not—to AutoTune-heavy riffs, dragging out notes like a soul singer belting “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The song takes a turn in the final 30 seconds as he loads up on animated vocal tricks, including mimicking a police siren and laughing like a comic book villain come to life. It’s weird and fun and cool as hell, and that’s a Duwap Kaine song.
Pitchfork

Not About to Die

Wire were never much for fan service. On the televised performance captured on the Wire on the Box: 1979 CD/DVD set, bassist Graham Lewis bats away an audience member’s demand for “I Am the Fly” by gravely informing him, “We don’t play requests,” like a boarding-school headmaster telling an orphan there’s no more porridge. That philosophy has served them well: The UK art-punk pioneers have thrived for the better part of 45 years by largely avoiding the things that 45-year-old bands do to stay in the newsfeed, like anniversary tours, trendspotting collaborations, or self-mythologizing biopics. Wire don’t give the people what they want so much as what they think they deserve.
Pitchfork

Brent Faiyaz Details New Album Wasteland Featuring Drake, Tyler, the Creator, Alicia Keys, and More

Brent Faiyaz has announced the details of his new album, Wasteland, which arrives July 8 via Lost Kids. The R&B singer and producer’s new LP is executive produced by Jonathan “Freeze” Wells and includes contributions from Alicia Keys, Raphael Saadiq, and Tre’ Amani, plus the previously released songs “Wasting Time” with Drake and the Neptunes and “Gravity” with Tyler, the Creator. Faiyaz has also shared the album’s latest single, “Price of Fame.” Check out Wasteland’s album artwork, tracklist, and watch the video for the new track below. Scroll down for a longer version of “Price of Fame.”
Pitchfork

Pitchfork

