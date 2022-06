Young New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner is back. Turner last appeared in an NFL game back on Nov. 7, when he went down with a shoulder injury that ultimately cost him the remainder of what could have become a promising rookie season and left him requiring surgery. Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk and Grant Gordon of the NFL's website, the 23-year-old took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm he's cleared for football activities ahead of training-camp sessions set to open in late July:

