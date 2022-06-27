ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Online sale of golf clubs leads to arrest

By Erica Miller
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z47MG_0gNVbH6X00

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he broke into a vehicle and stole some golf clubs and later sold the stolen clubs online. Kevin Garrett, 29, has been charged with theft.

According to an arrest affidavit, on April 29, a man called Midland Police Department to report a vehicle break-in. The victim said he parked his truck and left his keys inside and that all the thief had to do to gain access to the vehicle was push a button on the door handle.

According to the victim, the suspect made off with several debit and credit cards, a wallet, the truck keys, a golf bag filled with clubs, and the victim’s personal identification; in all more than $3,600 worth of property was stolen. Witnesses at the scene said they saw a white Tahoe with black rims parked near the victim’s truck just before the break in.

In May, the victim spoke with detectives assigned to the case and said he saw that an online seller out of Lubbock had listed his stolen clubs for sale. That seller later told police he’d purchased the clubs for $400 from a Midland man, identified as Garrett.

On May 18, detectives spoke with Garrett via telephone and Garrett denied stealing the clubs. He said he’d found the clubs, as well as the other stolen items, in the laundry room of a shared apartment, which he dubbed a “party house”. Garrett implied that “shady people” coming and going from the apartment building must have been the ones who stole from the victim. He later admitted he knew the clubs were stolen but sold them anyway.

When the detective told Garrett he was going to request an arrest warrant, Garrett reportedly said he would reach out to family and try to get the money to pay both victims back in exchange for not going to jail. However, the victims reportedly stated they were not interested in compensation.

On May 19, an arrest warrant was issued, and Garrett was taken into custody on June 24. He remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon; his bond has been set at $10,000.

Law enforcement agencies across the Basin have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries the last few months and have shared the following prevention tips:

  • Close your windows and lock your doors.
  • Take your keys and hide your belongings in the trunk if possible.
  • Avoid leaving valuables, including firearms, spare keys, and personal documents inside your vehicle.
  • Park in well-lit areas when possible.
  • Report all suspicious activity, including suspicious people and vehicles.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 3

Bill Williams
2d ago

I have never had anybody steal anything out of my truck windows down keys in the ignition sometimes even leaving the truck running with the keys in it, I wonder if it's because I have two pit bulls sitting inside waiting for me to show back up I wonder if that's the reason?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers tip leads police to suspect in Sam’s theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers announced today that a tipster has identified a man accused of theft earlier this year. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Justin Solis; he is wanted for felony theft. In March the Midland Police Department said a suspect stole more than $1,700 worth of electronics from […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for ‘person of interest’ in weekend homicide

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Officers say that a young hispanic male was seen around 11 am on June 26th running from the area of Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar. According to police, he was last seen […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Police looking for person of interest in shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Police Department is asking for help identifying a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Midland Police confirmed this is related to a shooting in Midland Sunday. The person was seen running away from the area of Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar on, Sunday, June 26,...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Local DWI task force is ready for the 4th

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is on the lookout for intoxicated drivers year-round, but they know celebrations like Independence Day can bring this type of crime out in full force. That’s one of the reasons the department created a DWI task force this year with a team that’s laser focused on finding drunk […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Midland, TX
Crime & Safety
Midland, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Midland, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman arrested for assaulting daughter in alcohol fueled fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after police said she got drunk and assaulted her daughter. Veronica Lara, 50, has been charged with family violence. According to an affidavit, on June 27, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home in the 3300 block of Sherbrook Road […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Saraisa Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 28, officers responded to an apartment on W 13th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they met with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man points shotgun at girlfriend during argument, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he held his girlfriend at gunpoint and seriously injured her during an argument. Travis Adam Brown, 43, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an arrest affidavit, on June 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating multiple grocery store thefts

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department, in partnership with Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify suspects in at least two separate cases. In both cases, the people pictured below are accused of stealing groceries from United Super Market.  According to MPD on June 5, the man below took […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Garrett
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stabbing brother during argument

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he stabbed his brother during an argument early Sunday morning. Mathew Bean, 18, has been charged with one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 26 officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a disturbance […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland teenager killed in shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting at a Midland apartment complex. Midland Police say that at 11:00 a.m. Sunday, police were called out to the Spectrum Apartments at 4331 W. Dengar for a gunshot victim. On the scene, police found 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders dead...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused in deadly hit and run back in jail

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman awaiting trial in a deadly hit and run crash was arrested Monday on a warrant after she failed to appear in court last week. Christy Contreras, 25, was due in court June 21 for a pre-trial hearing. Contreras was charged in March after police said she hit and killed […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Firearms#Fraud#Midland Police Department
ABC Big 2 News

OPD search for missing person

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for 22-year-old Christian Ramirez, who is considered a missing person. Officers say that Ramirez was last seen on June 20th by video surveillance around 9:30 pm. According to the missing person report, he’s 5’4 and is diagnosed with Autism. Ramirez […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Local law enforcement assist FBI at scene at Keystone Drive

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Local law enforcement agencies are assisting the FBI at a scene in the 2700 block of Keystone Drive. The FBI is still on the scene. Odessa Police as well as the Ector County Sheriff’s Office assisted. This is all the information we have at this...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigating deadly shooting

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland Police Department says that one person died from a gunshot wound on Sunday at a local apartment complex. According to police, the shooting took place around 11 am on June 26th at Spectrum Apartments, 4331 W. Dengar. Officers say that 19-year-old Jayshun Jurail Anders was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Big Spring PD investigate deadly motorcycle incident

BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Big Spring Police Department says that a motorcyclist was found dead at the time that officers arrived on the scene of the incident. According to officers, the incident happened around 11:18 pm on Saturday, June 25th near the 1500 block of E. 4th street. Police say that when they arrived […]
BIG SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs7.com

Motorcyclist killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Odessa. Odessa Police say that on Sunday at 5:25 p.m. Odessa Police and Fire/Rescue were called out to the area of E 8th Street and Pueblo Street for a crash. Investigators say that a gold 2013...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD to host internet safety neighborhood watch meeting

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – June is Internet Safety Month, and officers at OPD are focusing on increasing the communities awareness about how to stay safe while surfing the web. Odessa Police Department is hosting its monthly neighborhood watch meeting today from 7 – 9 pm at the Odessa Police Station in a classroom setting. On […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal motorcycle crash in Big Spring

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at around 11:18 p.m., Big Spring Police Department officers were sent to the 1500 block of E. 4th about a major accident involving a motorcycle. Upon the officers’ arrival, it was found that Christopher Holmes, 27, was the single occupant of...
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Deadly motorcycle crash in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person is dead after police say a motorcyclist slammed into an SUV Sunday night. Around 5:25 pm on June 26th, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a deadly crash that happened in the area of E. 8th Street and Pueblo Street. Officers say that 37-year-old Trena Luna was […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy