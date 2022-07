LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is warning parents about toy guns that can easily be mistaken for a deadly weapon. In a post on Facebook, LPD shared a picture of three guns and asked what each had in common. The post noted that none of the firearms are a firearm under Nebraska or federal law. The three firearms in the picture are a splat gun, airsoft gun and a pellet gun, which are considered toys but can be easily mistaken for a deadly weapon.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO