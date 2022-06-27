This is Why Steelers Can’t Wait to Add Another RB

Jamaal Westerman has made a move within the Rutgers football program, the former Scarlet Knight shifting from a role as a defensive assistant to the strength and conditioning program. RutgersWire has confirmed that Westerman is now an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Westerman was a standout defensive end at Rutgers, where he played under head coach Greg Schiano and was named All-Big East twice. He played in four bowl games during his time with the Scarlet Knights. Following his playing career at Rutgers, Westerman played six seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets. He also played several seasons in...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 25 MINUTES AGO