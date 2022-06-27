ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

This is Why Steelers Can’t Wait to Add Another RB

San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are set to walk into training camp with two undrafted rookies competing to beat Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland out for backup jobs. It's not impossible. Undrafted rookies have shined before and...

www.sanluisobispo.com

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamaal Westerman makes a move within the Rutgers football program

Jamaal Westerman has made a move within the Rutgers football program, the former Scarlet Knight shifting from a role as a defensive assistant to the strength and conditioning program. RutgersWire has confirmed that Westerman is now an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Westerman was a standout defensive end at Rutgers, where he played under head coach Greg Schiano and was named All-Big East twice. He played in four bowl games during his time with the Scarlet Knights. Following his playing career at Rutgers, Westerman played six seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets. He also played several seasons in...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

