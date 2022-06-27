ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Dearborn police officer crashes after running stop sign

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A Dearborn police officer caused a crash Sunday when they ran a stop sign. Police said the officer was responding...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 11

ROBERT KIRKWOOD
2d ago

did they give a blood test for the officer? of course not that's only for people who crash after being shot at!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Hit and run driver that injured 2 children sought by Dearborn police

FOX 2 - Dearborn police are looking for the driver in a hit and run that injured two children Sunday at Telegraph and Ross on the city's southwest side. The crash happened in the area of Ross and Banner St. on Dearborn’s west side. The children to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and both children are expected to make a full recovery.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Woman shot and killed in Westland in domestic incident

WESTLAND, Mich. – A woman has been shot and killed in Westland. It happened early Wednesday morning on Glenwood near Wayne Road. Update: Westland police suspect man accused of killing 41-year-old girlfriend is barricaded in mobile home. The victim’s mother tells us her name is 41-year-old Tabitha Cornwall.
WESTLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Report 6 Arrests During 2022 Ford Fireworks

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department reported that six arrests were made during the 2022 Ford Fireworks on Monday. In an update released on Tuesday, police say four people were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, one person was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer and another for resisting and obstructing. Detroit police also say no curfew violations tickets were issued. “The Detroit Police Department’s top priority was to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment,” DPD said in the update. Police say the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stop Sign
Nationwide Report

Pregnant woman dead, baby stable after a hit-and-run crash in Southfield (Southfield, MI)

Pregnant woman dead, baby stable after a hit-and-run crash in Southfield (Southfield, MI)Nationwide Report. On Monday, a pregnant woman died of injuries she sustained after getting hit by a vehicle Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment in Southfield. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the Country Court Apartments at 25509 Greenfield Rd. just after 3:15 p.m. on reports of a hit-and-run crash [...]
SOUTHFIELD, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
fox2detroit.com

Deputies investigating after man shot in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies responded to the shooting in the West Willow neighborhood around 11 a.m. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was shot near Nash and Tyler. Information is limited at this time, deputies said, and...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

46-year-old man shot, killed in Ypsilanti Township, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 46-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township, police said. The shooting happened in the late morning or early afternoon Tuesday (June 28). Deputies said they were called to the area of Nash Avenue and Tyler Road. The 46-year-old man was found...
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

Vehicle Crash In Ray Township Leaves Juvenile With Life-Threatening Injuries

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Authorities say a juvenile has been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on Sunday in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 5:15 p.m. on June 26. Authorities were called to the intersection of 27 Mile Road and Romeo Plank for a two-vehicle crash. Witnesses told police that a white Ford Escape was traveling eastbound on 27 Mile Road when it failed to yield to a blinking red light at the intersection and collided with a bronze Lexus that was going southbound on Romeo Plank. Authorities say the crash caused the...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family fireworks business robbed of $25K worth of inventory in Sterling Heights

(WXYZ) — A family is reeling after they say their fireworks business was robbed early Wednesday morning in Sterling Heights. The owners of the Mar’s Fireworks tent, Mariam and Layon Shabo, on the corner of 15 and Mound say they lost about $25,000 worth of inventory when two thieves got into the tent and began hauling boxes and boxes of fireworks out and loading them onto a moving truck.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy