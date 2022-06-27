Dearborn police officer crashes after running stop sign

(CBS DETROIT) — The Detroit Police Department reported that six arrests were made during the 2022 Ford Fireworks on Monday. In an update released on Tuesday, police say four people were arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, one person was arrested for aggravated assault of a police officer and another for resisting and obstructing. Detroit police also say no curfew violations tickets were issued. “The Detroit Police Department’s top priority was to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment,” DPD said in the update. Police say the numbers are preliminary and subject to change. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO