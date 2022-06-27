ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Tiffany Baumann Nelson to sing anthem at July 4th parade

By Mike Hallaron
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX – This year’s singer of the Star Spangled Banner at the 46th Annual South County 4th of July Parade is Tiffany Baumann Nelson, a local realtor with eXp Realty and longtime professional singer. Baumann Nelson is also the executive director of Keep Us Fed Montgomery County, a nonprofit...

