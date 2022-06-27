ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Amazon Prime Day Starts July 12 — Here Are 5 Ways To Prepare and Save Money

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbxkO_0gNVYtEk00

Amazon Prime Day is set to take place on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13; however, it’s never too early to start planning . “If you start thinking about Prime Day ON Prime Day, you’re late to the party and likely missed out on some early bird deals ,” Kristin McGrath, shopping editor at RetailMeNot, said to NBC News.

See: Earn a $10 Amazon Credit Ahead of Prime Day by Completing Virtual Punch Card
Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Here are some ways to prepare for Prime Day.

1. Check the Status of Your Prime Account

To shop for Prime Day deals, you’ll need to be an Amazon Prime member . Check the status of your membership to make sure it’s not due to expire before the July event. CNET said that checking the status of your Prime account can also tell you whether you’re a monthly or annual member and when your next renewal is.

If you’re not a Prime subscriber, you can sign up for Amazon’s free 30-day trial to get discounts and other benefits.

2. Update Payment Methods

Make sure all payment methods connected to your Prime account are up-to-date. CNET recommended removing any expired payment methods to make sure your purchases go through without delay. If you plan to make a large purchase, CNET said advising your credit card company or bank ahead of time can prevent it from being denied.

3. Earn a $10 Amazon Credit

You can earn a $10 credit by participating in the Prime Stampcard event before Prime Day. To earn the credit, you’ll need to stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music, borrow an ebook on Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited and make a Prime-eligible purchase of $5 or more.

4. Consider the Amazon Prime Rewards Signature Visa

The Amazon Prime Rewards Signature Visa offers Prime members 5% cash back on purchases made at Amazon’s website and Whole Foods, 2% cash back on restaurants, gas stations and drug stores and 1% cash back on utilities, ridesharing and other purchases. There’s no annual fee, and Amazon is also offering a $100 Amazon gift card upon approval of the card, CNET reported.

5. Set Up Deal Alerts

Prime members can set up deal alerts related to recent searches and viewed items in the Amazon app. You can set up these alerts through the Prime Day page before the event.

Explore: 3 Ways To Pay Your Amazon Credit Card Bill
Discover: Amazon Launches ‘Prime Air’ Drone Delivery Service — Will Members Save Money?

You can also have an Amazon Alexa device notify you when Prime Day is about to begin. Prime members can even ask Alexa to notify them about deals on products in their Wish List, Cart or Save for Later lists, CNET explained.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Amazon Prime Day Starts July 12 — Here Are 5 Ways To Prepare and Save Money

Comments / 0

Related
Travel + Leisure

People Are Ditching Their Carry-on Suitcases for This 'Life-changing' Amazon Travel Backpack

If you're trying to travel light and arrive swiftly at your destination, a good backpack is often better than a shoulder bag or duffel. Similarly, if you've packed too much and you want to equally distribute the weight of your bag across your shoulders, a backpack is also the way to go. But, one area where many traditional bags usually fall short is their design, specifically when it comes to packing and unpacking, as it's difficult to access everything from the top opening zipper. Luckily, Amazon shoppers found one bag that's just as easy to pack as it is to carry.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
Person
Kristin Mcgrath
Fast Company

4 great Amazon Prime freebies you might not know you can get

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’re probably doing it for the two-day shipping, the free video content, and . . . well, maybe that’s about it. But Amazon is a big company with a bevy of offerings, many of which are hard to find—including a bunch of other free stuff you get with your Prime membership.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Prime Day#Amazon Alexa#Credit Card#Prime Air#Nbc News#Amazon Credit Ahead#Money News#Cnet
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
163K+
Followers
12K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy