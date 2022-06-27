ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audio: Last call for fallen South Carolina deputy

By Dan Vasko
WNCT
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office released the last call for fallen Spartanburg County Deputy Austin Aldridge.

“It would be nearly impossible to express gratitude to everyone who assisted the family and this agency with Deputy Austin Aldridge’s celebration of life service yesterday, since so many people played integral parts in making that service both memorable and honorable,” the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a release on Monday regarding Sunday’s service.

Fallen deputy laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.

“The support from citizens and businesses alike began early last week leading up to yesterday and continues today, and some have already reached out with future plans,” the sheriff’s office continued. “To our residents who lined the procession routes, words fail to express how meaningful that display was. To all, we offer the sincerest thanks and vow to continue working with you to make this county the best it can possibly be. Since we have been informed a lot of people weren’t able to make it to the cemetery yesterday for that service because the procession route was so long, attached above is the last call for Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge, End of Watch June 21, 2022.”

Spartanburg Co. residents line streets in support of fallen deputy

