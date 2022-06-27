Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting on June 9. Officials say the shooting took place eastbound I-40 near the Rio Grande exit.

According to police, the victim say they were traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching the Rio Grande exit. The victim tried to merge lanes and when doing so, someone in an Orange Chevrolet Colorado began firing shots at the victim. The victim was struck in the legs.

Anyone with information on the incident or the Orange Chevrolet are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867 or online at p3tips.com/531 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.