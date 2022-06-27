ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Authorities searching for I-40 shooting suspect

By Isaac Cruz
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are looking for information regarding a shooting on June 9. Officials say the shooting took place eastbound I-40 near the Rio Grande exit.

FBI continues search for ‘out of gas robber’ after another bank robbery

According to police, the victim say they were traveling eastbound on I-40 approaching the Rio Grande exit. The victim tried to merge lanes and when doing so, someone in an Orange Chevrolet Colorado began firing shots at the victim. The victim was struck in the legs.

Anyone with information on the incident or the Orange Chevrolet are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-7867 or online at p3tips.com/531 .

Related
KRQE News 13

Man involved in shootout with police pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who got into a shootout with Albuquerque police in 2019 pled guilty Wednesday. Dominic Detwiler got into a shootout with police in April 2019, after officers responded to a home invasion at an apartment complex near Copper Ave. and Vermont St. According to police, April 18, 2109  just before 9 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash the area of Central Ave. and Tingley Dr. just after midnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Police say when officers arrived they found two people dead from their injuries and two other people were taken to the hospital, their condition is not […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating shooting involving US Marshals Service

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A member of the US Marshals Service shot and killed a suspect in northeast Albuquerque near the Walgreens on San Mateo and Montgomery Monday afternoon. Investigators say the man brandished a gun at members of the fugitive task force. Authorities say around 3:50 p.m. Monday, members of the task force located the man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Man shot and killed near Central, Pennsylvania

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting near Central Ave. and Pennsylvania St. Tuesday night. APD says around 10:22 p.m. they received a call about a man who was possibly shot. Police say when officers arrived on the scene they found a dead body. Officials say this is being investigated as a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three more charged in connection to Albuquerque man’s 2020 murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three more suspects are now being charged for their alleged role in the murder of a man at an Albuquerque apartment. Brianna Archuleta is accused of orchestrating the murder of her friend’s boyfriend, Benjamin Moore, in January 2020. Police say Archuleta’s friend told her that Moore had abused her. They say Archuleta and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD continues investigation into deaths of husband, wife

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating two deaths, involving a husband and wife that took place Sunday morning. Officials say officers responded to the Circle K at 98th and Central around 7:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots. Officers arrived and found the body of a man, identified as 50-year-old Raymond Barreras Jr. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque removes speed camera after thieves strike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque installed one of their speed enforcement cameras along Lead and Cornell about two weeks ago and already it’s been stolen. Neighbors say it was only a matter of time before something like this happened. “I didn’t think they were going to last. to begin with, they are just […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque serial thief to remain in jail until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors tried were successful in keeping a woman who flees from police in stolen cars locked up until trial. Jennifer Christensen is caught earlier this month in a stolen car near the Albuquerque downs. Related Coverage Serial thief loses latest court fight Arrest warrant issued for suspected car thief Repeat car thief arrested […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: Major supplier of guns and drugs for homeless busted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and Drug Enforcement Agency have arrested what they say are the major drug and gun suppliers at Coronado Park and the Ambassador Inn. Coronado Park which sits right along I-40 and 3rd Street has become a massive homeless camp. The Ambassador Inn off I-25 and Candelaria is a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman charged with murder, conspiring to kill friend’s boyfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman is charged for allegedly conspiring to kill her friend’s boyfriend. The arrest comes more than two years after it happened. Police say Brianna Archuleta told her friend that she would “take care of” her boyfriend Benjamin Moore. Her friend claimed Moore had beaten her and cut off her hair. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP checkpoints out in force during July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Wednesday, New Mexico State Police announced they would be conducting sobriety checkpoints across all counties in July. Saturation patrols as well as registration, insurance, and driver’s license checkpoints will also be in effect. Meanwhile, Bernalillo County will continue its “Take a Ride On Us” program over the 4th of July holiday, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD arrest Metro 15 offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man that was featured on the city’s Metro 15 list was arrested Friday, June 24. 30-year-old Jesse Harmon was arrested by The Albuquerque Police Department and booked into the Metro Detention Center on an outstanding warrant. Harmon is an APD Metro 15 and ALeRT offender. According to APD, Harmon had […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police launches road rage reporting portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After the Duke City saw at least seven homicides related to road rage last year, Albuquerque Police is launching a new online portal designed to help officers investigate the growing problem. The website, which went live Tuesday, encourages Albuquerque drivers and witnesses to submit video, pictures and other evidence of alleged road rage […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Teen charged for making threats to Edgewood schools

EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Emma Haviland, 17, is behind bars after threatening to shoot a local school in Edgewood. New Mexico State Police were alerted of the threat making rounds on social media on June 9 and the Moriarty-Edgewood School District was placed under high alert. NMSP says the threat was posted on the social media […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI offers reward for info on 2021 attempted carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and Albuquerque Police Department are asking for help in identifying a man accused of a 2021 attempted carjacking on Albuquerque’s westside. They say around 9 p.m. June 26, 2021, two women were walking to their car at the Ventana Ranch Community Park when a man allegedly approached them, pointed a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Teen arrested for issuing a threat of a school shooting

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — An Edgewood teenager is in jail after making alleged threats of a school shooting on social media. New Mexico State Police say a 17-year-old made threats of a school shooting on the social media platform Yik Yak. The social media platform allows users to post anonymously.
EDGEWOOD, NM
KRQE News 13

New details revealed about Lobo Village shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several people were detained following a University of New Mexico step up in security after second shooting at Lobo Village. According to documents from UNM Police, when they arrived at 12:30 in the morning on Sunday the 19, several cars and students were leaving Lobo Village. While searching, police found several casings, damaged […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
