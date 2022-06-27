Wasai Chinese Cuisine opens in Chinatown

Popular food truck Trippy Tacos is opening its first restaurant at 12134 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The grand opening takes place on Friday July 8 at 6:00 PM and Saturday July 9 at 11:30 AM. Trippy Tacos specializes in tacos with freshly made corn tortillas, quesadillas, burritos, nachos and mulitas. The restaurant also plans to offers an expanded menu that includes breakfast (breakfast tacos, burritos and other breakfast plates), loaded nacho fries, pupusa pizza, and more.
The D.C. location of the bakery Sweet Potato Cake is open for business after recovering from a devastating robbery last year. April Richardson, owner of Sweet Potato Cake, celebrated the opening of her flagship store at 17th and K streets NW with District officials and community leaders. Richardson’s bakery specializes...
Yelp will be shuttering its office in Washington, D.C., as well as those in New York and Chicago on July 29, according to the company. “Globally, about 1 percent of our workforce is choosing to come into the office every day,” Jeremy Stoppelman, Yelp’s chief executive officer, wrote in a blog post. “Combined, the three offices we’re closing saw a weekly average utilization of less than 2 percent of the available workspaces.”
One of the perks of having a small business is being able to make your own rules. That can mean having a cat, dog or even a bird nearby to help pass the time and greet customers. At some local stores, the pets have become so iconic that people come by just to see them—and, perhaps, do some shopping along the way.
This rental is located at 1000 22nd Street NW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,650 GW University, EU, Classic Victorian Washington Circle Studio (Foggy Bottom / West End) Classic Victorian Washington Circle Studio with original details. Near GWU and EU. 1000 22nd Street, NW #8, Washington, DC 20037. This Victorian-era townhome...
A Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive, according to a report by Source of the Spring. We spoke with an employee Nike Unite store in Fairfax, VA, which opened on May 26th, who told us that the Silver Spring location is expected to open later this year, but did not have a specific date.
You may have noticed signs for the Arboretum as you drove into D.C. for a day trip, but never stopped. It’s worth the diversion, especially if you have children who need a little time and space to run around and explore, and you like gardens. Quick Look at U.S....
Where one of the first restaurants in Tysons stood for more than four decades, there is now only a square of dirt surrounded by asphalt. Built in 1971, the red, two-story building that housed J.R.’s Stockyards Inn — the self-proclaimed Tysons original steakhouse — was demolished last week to make way for an expected redevelopment, though as of Saturday (June 25), its sign on Watson Street is still standing.
737 8th Street, SE photos courtesy Little District Books. “Little District Books opened June 17th, 2022. A dream business for owner Patrick Kern, a 10-year resident of the greater Washington D.C. area. “I wanted to create the bookstore I needed when I was younger,” said Kern, explaining that while many...
Join us each Tuesday evening in June for a series of musical performances set in the beauty of the Gardens. Admission is free, and no registration is required. Bring your friends and family, and don’t forget your chairs, blankets, and picnics (allowed in the Gardens on concert evenings only). Food trucks will be available for purchase. All concerts located on the Visitor Center lawn.
Roomy Studio in Foggy Bottom - Roomy studio in Foggy Bottom. Ample closet space. Building has roof deck, bike room and laundry room. Close to GWU, World Bank, IMF, State Department, Red Cross office and short walk to Foggy Bottom Metro, Kennedy Center and shopping. Rent includes electric, heat and water.
President Joe Biden signed the first major gun reform legislation in decades on Saturday. The move came one month after a gunman in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 elementary school students and two teachers. While Congress may be getting the attention right now, students around the country have been working to...
In honor of Pride Month, Montgomery County will host its second annual Pride in the Plaza, a free, outdoor LGBTQ+ pride festival on Sunday, June 26 from noon to 8p.m. in Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring. Pride in the Plaza will feature food, music, an LGBTQ+ focused resource and...
WASHINGTON — Three adults, one child and two cats have been displaced after an apartment fire in Northwest D.C. Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS were called to the 300 block of Delafield Place, Northwest for a reported fire around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Once on scene, crews found a two-story, four-unit apartment building with smoke showing.
The following is a working list of July Fourth parades and fireworks displays for 2022 across the Baltimore metro. Glen Burnie: July 3 at 9 p.m., Sawmill Creek Park (Glen Burnie Improvement Association) Baltimore City fireworks. Inner Harbor: July 4 at 9:30 p.m. (Story) 4th of July Cherry Hill Arts...
Questions loom after Fairfax County charity founder Gret Glyer was found shot dead inside of his home last week. As investigators search for answers, his family and friends will say goodbye to the 32-year-old father of two in a funeral service later this week. Police found Glyer shot inside of...
I can’t find ANY info on the recent closure of southbound Piney Branch Pkwy between Arkansas and Beach Drive. The lane has barricades up so it is certainly more than just temporary (NPS site only has info on Beach Drive closures from 2020 – NOT helpful) This is a main artery to RCP and the morning commute has been a nightmare with alternate routes such as 16th St also under construction. I’m desperate to find out how long the new closures are in effect as it is adding another 20 minutes to my already long commute to Farfax, Va. Thanks!”
“On the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Republic Restoratives Distillery, a women-owned, LGBTQ-owned distillery in Washington, DC, has announced that it will donate proceeds from the sale of its brand-new Dissent Gin – inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsberg – to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which provides money to community and indigenous organizations to provide funding, travel, lodging to pregnant people in dire need of abortion care.
Fireworks displays around the Washington, D.C, Northern Virginia and Maryland region will make an extra bang this year. Some favorite displays are returning in full after two years of scaled-back celebrations and cancelations because of COVID-19. Due to labor shortages and supply chain issues, however, many towns have opted to...
