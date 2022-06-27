Wasai Chinese Cuisine opens in Chinatown

I can’t find ANY info on the recent closure of southbound Piney Branch Pkwy between Arkansas and Beach Drive. The lane has barricades up so it is certainly more than just temporary (NPS site only has info on Beach Drive closures from 2020 – NOT helpful) This is a main artery to RCP and the morning commute has been a nightmare with alternate routes such as 16th St also under construction. I’m desperate to find out how long the new closures are in effect as it is adding another 20 minutes to my already long commute to Farfax, Va. Thanks!”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 10 HOURS AGO