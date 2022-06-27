BTS’ J-Hope Is Coming Out With a Solo Album ‘Jack In The Box’
Only a few weeks ago, K-pop boy band BTS announced that they would be going on a hiatus to pursue solo projects. The news arrived only a few days after the release of their new group compilation album Proof. “I think we should spend some...
Barbie is celebrating 50 years of David Bowie‘s Hunky Dory album with a limited edition David Bowie Doll. This marks the second Bowie doll in the Barbie Signature Collection following 2019’s Ziggy Stardust model and is dressed in an authentic replica of his powder-blue suit from the music video of “Life on Mars?” Barbie also adds important details such as Bowie’s foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie and platform shoes, along with stark blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by the late artist’s ’70s glam era.
Mike Stoller, one of the original writers of Elvis Presley’s 1956 hit “Hound Dog,” says the song was never stolen from blues singer and songwriter Big Mama Thornton. Stoller, now 89, recounted the story of how the hit song ended up with Presley. Originally written by Stoller...
Bella Thorne, 24, may be dating someone new following her split from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. The multi-talented star was joined by a mystery man for dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Thursday night (June 30). Bella wore a grey crop top and a pair of high-waisted cargo pants. The red-headed beauty completed her look with yellow heels and an emerald green handbag that she held in her hand.
Netflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown‘s casting in the Russo Brothers‘ upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her lost younger brother. Accompanying her is a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter. Aside from Brown, Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film, reuniting him with the Russo Brothers after their work together on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Quincy “QD3” Jones III, the son of Quincy Jones and a producer who worked with 2Pac, recently shared that Michael Jackson said no to a collaboration with Tupac Shukar due to his preference for The Notorious B.I.G. Appearing in BET’s oral history of The Don Killuminati: The 7...
Marvel fans speculate that Hugh Jackman has teased his return as X-Men‘s Wolverine for Deadpool 3 following a tweet. A tweet has convinced fans that they will see the Australian actor reprise his role as Wolverine. Jackman took to Twitter to post a picture of him with a surprised look, remarking that the photo was seemingly a confirmation that the actor will have one last go as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
Click here to read the full article. A second NBCUniversal sports cable outlet is getting ready to finish its game.
NBCUniversal has notified cable and satellite operators that it intends to shut down its Olympic Channel, devoted largely to content associated with U.S. Olympic athletes, on September 30, according to a company spokesperson. The decision follows the company’s scuttling of NBCSN, the company’s longtime sports outlet on cable, at the end of 2021.
“In order to best reach our target audiences, we are reevaluating our programming distribution strategy regarding the content that currently airs on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA with...
After receiving the worldwide release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and new trailer has surfaced revealing how some other characters look in new charged-up forms. On top of showing glimpses of “Orange” Piccolo and Cell Max, one anime clip is getting Dragon Ball Super fans excited as it features a new Saiyan form for Gohan.
In an interview with Ebro for Apple Music, Lil Durk confirmed that his next full-length project will be a joint album with Metro Boomin. “As far as next album, you done heard something,” he said jokingly when discussing his next record. “Nah, it’s really the Metro.”. Metro...
Cameron Diaz has announced her return to acting for the Netflix film Back in Action, starring opposite Jamie Foxx. According to reports, the upcoming action-comedy will be helmed by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Plot and character details remain under wraps, however Diaz expressed her enthusiasm in a phone conversation recorded and uploaded by Foxx on Twitter. “I feel excited but I don’t know how to do this, you know?” she said. Foxx then dialled in Tom Brady as someone who can “help” Diaz emerge from her retirement, and he tells the veteran actress, “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”
A representative for Johnny Depp has denied rumors claiming the actor could be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a $301 million USD deal. Speaking to PEOPLE, the rep simply called the report “false” after stories claimed that “Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp” with the $301 million USD payday. The source added, “They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another ‘Pirates’ film or two.”
Joe Freshgoods is gradually becoming a household name in the space of sneaker collaborations. The Chicago native has put the world on notice for several projects that he’s completed with New Balance and Converse, and now he’s ready to expand his portfolio with an entirely new capsule collection with Vault by Vans. Titled, the “The Honeymoon Stage” Collection, the Windy City creative’s newest initiative entails a trio of Style 36 LX colorways along with matching apparel pieces.
We are now well and truly in the middle of festival season in the U.K. and the pre-pandemic days of counting down to freedom feel like an eternity ago. With Glastonbury Festival gone for another year, the country is now looking for the next place to attend. Britain has been...
Babyface has announced a new album, titled Girls’ Night Out, championing a pool of the top female talents in today’s R&B and hip-hop domain. The singer-songwriter-producer on Tuesday revealed that the record, which will feature artists including Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Doechii and others, will debut on October 29.
Stranger Things fans might be left feeling confused should they watch the new episodes as soon as they’re added to Netflix.The second volume of the show’s fourth season is arriving on Friday (1 July) at 8am.However, according to intel from the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, those anxious to find out the fates of characters including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke), might be better off waiting a little longer before watching it.The sibling duo spoke to Collider’s editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub, and told him that they only completed work on the effects on...
Future is hanging out in Miami’s Little Havana in the new music video for his single “HOLY GHOST.” Coming off of his latest gold-certified album I NEVER LIKED YOU, the track’s video sees the rapper stroll around the Cuban neighborhood wearing red sunglasses and matching leather pants, as well as a chunky chain and watch.
Coinciding with the release of the Verdy x Minions capsule, American animation studio Illumination collaborates with Cole Bennett‘s young multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade for a special trailer. Bennett started Lyrical Lemonade as a blog while he was still in high school, beginning his journey directing music videos for up-and-coming...
Following the first look at its heritage-inspired Clogs with German luxury fashion house MCM, Crocs introduces new special-edition Clogs in collaboration with mastermind Japan — the latest addition to its growing list of 2022 collaborations which include Carrots, Balenciaga, Salehe Bembury, Awake NY and more. The upcoming pairs arrive...
Altitude Films has paid tribute to the classic Nintendo 64 shooter GoldenEye 007 in a new documentary. Directed by Drew Roller, GoldenEra tells the inspiring story of the game’s creation leading up to its release during the summer of 1997. The film arrives on the 25th anniversary of GoldenEye 007’s launch.
If there’s one thing Epic Games has done with ‘Fortnite’ that no other game can match, it’s the continuously evolving roster of collaborations it maintains. Whether it be utilizing beloved franchises such as Star Wars or tapping into the world of luxury fashion with Balenciaga, you never know what the studio will do next. Now, KAWS has taken to Instagram to share that another collaboration with the battle royale game is on the way. This entry follows up on his virtual “NEW FICTION” exhibit and Halloween skin pack.
