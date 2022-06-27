ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BTS’ J-Hope Is Coming Out With a Solo Album ‘Jack In The Box’

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a few weeks ago, K-pop boy band BTS announced that they would be going on a hiatus to pursue solo projects. The news arrived only a few days after the release of their new group compilation album Proof. “I think we should spend some...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Barbie Unveils Limited Edition David Bowie Doll

Barbie is celebrating 50 years of David Bowie's Hunky Dory album with a limited edition David Bowie Doll. This marks the second Bowie doll in the Barbie Signature Collection following 2019's Ziggy Stardust model and is dressed in an authentic replica of his powder-blue suit from the music video of "Life on Mars?" Barbie also adds important details such as Bowie's foil-printed pin-stripe shirt, statement tie and platform shoes, along with stark blue eyeshadow and a hairstyle inspired by the late artist's '70s glam era.
LIFESTYLE
HollywoodLife

Bella Thorne Wears A Crop Top While Out With Mystery Man After Ending Engagement

Bella Thorne, 24, may be dating someone new following her split from her fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. The multi-talented star was joined by a mystery man for dinner at celebrity hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood on Thursday night (June 30). Bella wore a grey crop top and a pair of high-waisted cargo pants. The red-headed beauty completed her look with yellow heels and an emerald green handbag that she held in her hand.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
hypebeast.com

Millie Bobby Brown Confirmed For Russo Brothers' Netflix Sci-Fi 'The Electric State'

Netflix has officially confirmed Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's casting in the Russo Brothers' upcoming sci-fi film The Electric State. The movie will be a live-action adaptation of Simon Stålenhag's illustrated novel from 2018, which follows the adventures of an orphaned teenager who journeys through a retro-futuristic American West on a quest to find her lost younger brother. Accompanying her is a mysterious droid and an eccentric drifter. Aside from Brown, Chris Pratt is also in talks to join the film, reuniting him with the Russo Brothers after their work together on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Fans Speculate Hugh Jackman Is Reprising His Role as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'

Marvel fans speculate that Hugh Jackman has teased his return as X-Men's Wolverine for Deadpool 3 following a tweet. A tweet has convinced fans that they will see the Australian actor reprise his role as Wolverine. Jackman took to Twitter to post a picture of him with a surprised look, remarking that the photo was seemingly a confirmation that the actor will have one last go as Wolverine in Deadpool 3.
MOVIES
Variety

NBCUniversal to Shut Down Olympic Channel As Sports Migrate to Streaming

Click here to read the full article. A second NBCUniversal sports cable outlet is getting ready to finish its game. NBCUniversal has notified cable and satellite operators that it intends to shut down its Olympic Channel, devoted largely to content associated with U.S. Olympic athletes, on September 30, according to a company spokesperson. The decision follows the company's scuttling of NBCSN, the company's longtime sports outlet on cable, at the end of 2021. "In order to best reach our target audiences, we are reevaluating our programming distribution strategy regarding the content that currently airs on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA with...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

New Trailer Reveals New 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero' Gohan Transformation

After receiving the worldwide release dates for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and new trailer has surfaced revealing how some other characters look in new charged-up forms. On top of showing glimpses of "Orange" Piccolo and Cell Max, one anime clip is getting Dragon Ball Super fans excited as it features a new Saiyan form for Gohan.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Lil Durk Announces Collaborative Album With Metro Boomin

In an interview with Ebro for Apple Music, Lil Durk confirmed that his next full-length project will be a joint album with Metro Boomin. "As far as next album, you done heard something," he said jokingly when discussing his next record. "Nah, it's really the Metro.". Metro...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Jamie Foxx Welcomes Cameron Diaz Back to Acting With Phone Call From Tom Brady

Cameron Diaz has announced her return to acting for the Netflix film Back in Action, starring opposite Jamie Foxx. According to reports, the upcoming action-comedy will be helmed by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien. Plot and character details remain under wraps, however Diaz expressed her enthusiasm in a phone conversation recorded and uploaded by Foxx on Twitter. "I feel excited but I don't know how to do this, you know?" she said. Foxx then dialled in Tom Brady as someone who can "help" Diaz emerge from her retirement, and he tells the veteran actress, "I'm relatively successful at un-retiring."
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Johnny Depp Rep Shuts Down Rumors of Actor Returning to 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

A representative for Johnny Depp has denied rumors claiming the actor could be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a $301 million USD deal. Speaking to PEOPLE, the rep simply called the report "false" after stories claimed that "Disney are very interested in patching up their relationship with Johnny Depp" with the $301 million USD payday. The source added, "They reached out to the actor prior to his defamation trial against Amber Heard and asked whether he would be interested in returning for another 'Pirates' film or two."
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Joe Freshgoods Officially Announces His Vault by Vans "The Honeymoon Stage" Collection

Joe Freshgoods is gradually becoming a household name in the space of sneaker collaborations. The Chicago native has put the world on notice for several projects that he's completed with New Balance and Converse, and now he's ready to expand his portfolio with an entirely new capsule collection with Vault by Vans. Titled, the "The Honeymoon Stage" Collection, the Windy City creative's newest initiative entails a trio of Style 36 LX colorways along with matching apparel pieces.
CHICAGO, IL
hypebeast.com

8 Artists You Need to See at Wireless Festival This Year

We are now well and truly in the middle of festival season in the U.K. and the pre-pandemic days of counting down to freedom feel like an eternity ago. With Glastonbury Festival gone for another year, the country is now looking for the next place to attend. Britain has been...
HIP HOP
hypebeast.com

Babyface Announces New Album 'Girls' Night Out' Featuring Ari Lennox, Kehlani and More

Babyface has announced a new album, titled Girls' Night Out, championing a pool of the top female talents in today's R&B and hip-hop domain. The singer-songwriter-producer on Tuesday revealed that the record, which will feature artists including Ari Lennox, Kehlani, Ella Mai, Queen Naija, Doechii and others, will debut on October 29.
MUSIC
The Independent

Stranger Things season 4 part 2 episodes may not have been fully complete when released on Netflix

Stranger Things fans might be left feeling confused should they watch the new episodes as soon as they're added to Netflix.The second volume of the show's fourth season is arriving on Friday (1 July) at 8am.However, according to intel from the show's creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, those anxious to find out the fates of characters including Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke), might be better off waiting a little longer before watching it.The sibling duo spoke to Collider's editor-in-chief Steven Weintraub, and told him that they only completed work on the effects on...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Future Takes a Walk Through Miama's Little Havana in New "HOLY GHOST" Visual

Future is hanging out in Miami's Little Havana in the new music video for his single "HOLY GHOST." Coming off of his latest gold-certified album I NEVER LIKED YOU, the track's video sees the rapper stroll around the Cuban neighborhood wearing red sunglasses and matching leather pants, as well as a chunky chain and watch.
MIAMI, FL
hypebeast.com

Lyrical Lemonade Drops a Special Trailer for 'Minions: The Rise of Gru'

Coinciding with the release of the Verdy x Minions capsule, American animation studio Illumination collaborates with Cole Bennett's young multimedia company Lyrical Lemonade for a special trailer. Bennett started Lyrical Lemonade as a blog while he was still in high school, beginning his journey directing music videos for up-and-coming...
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Mastermind Japan and Crocs Link for Cyberpunk Clogs

Following the first look at its heritage-inspired Clogs with German luxury fashion house MCM, Crocs introduces new special-edition Clogs in collaboration with mastermind Japan — the latest addition to its growing list of 2022 collaborations which include Carrots, Balenciaga, Salehe Bembury, Awake NY and more. The upcoming pairs arrive...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

KAWS Teases Another 'Fortnite' Collaboration

If there's one thing Epic Games has done with 'Fortnite' that no other game can match, it's the continuously evolving roster of collaborations it maintains. Whether it be utilizing beloved franchises such as Star Wars or tapping into the world of luxury fashion with Balenciaga, you never know what the studio will do next. Now, KAWS has taken to Instagram to share that another collaboration with the battle royale game is on the way. This entry follows up on his virtual "NEW FICTION" exhibit and Halloween skin pack.
VIDEO GAMES

