BTS’ J-Hope Is Coming Out With a Solo Album ‘Jack In The Box’

Cameron Diaz has announced her return to acting for the Netflix film Back in Action, starring opposite Jamie Foxx. According to reports, the upcoming action-comedy will be helmed by Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien. Plot and character details remain under wraps, however Diaz expressed her enthusiasm in a phone conversation recorded and uploaded by Foxx on Twitter. “I feel excited but I don’t know how to do this, you know?” she said. Foxx then dialled in Tom Brady as someone who can “help” Diaz emerge from her retirement, and he tells the veteran actress, “I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO