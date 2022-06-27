ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ULA, Space Force target June 30 for launch of Space Force satellites

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLsmd_0gNVTpJX00
ULA Atlas V USSF-12 Mission (United Launch Alliance)

BREAVARD COUNTY, Fla. — United Launch Alliance officials are targeting June 30 for the launch of two national security satellites for the U.S. Space Force.

The launch from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The USSF-12 mission for the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command will contain two satellite payloads and place both spacecraft in geosynchronous orbit above the equator aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

The latest forecast shows a 60% chance for launch.



