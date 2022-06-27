Baystate Health reporting 58 inpatient cases of COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health is treating 58 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in three of their hospitals.
Four patients are in critical care.Covid vaccines for kids under 5 distributed immediately
Baystate Medical Center has 40 COVID-19 patients confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center is reporting 3 being treated; Baystate Wing Hospital has 15 confirmed. Currently there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 at Baystate Noble Hospital.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0