Baystate Health reporting 58 inpatient cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health is treating 58 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in three of their hospitals.

Four patients are in critical care.

Baystate Medical Center has 40 COVID-19 patients confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center is reporting 3 being treated; Baystate Wing Hospital has 15 confirmed. Currently there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 at Baystate Noble Hospital.

