ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Baystate Health reporting 58 inpatient cases of COVID-19

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Irclc_0gNVT2aX00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health is treating 58 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 in three of their hospitals.

Four patients are in critical care.

Covid vaccines for kids under 5 distributed immediately

Baystate Medical Center has 40 COVID-19 patients confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center is reporting 3 being treated; Baystate Wing Hospital has 15 confirmed. Currently there are no patients being treated for COVID-19 at Baystate Noble Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baystate Health#Covid#Inpatients#Baystate Medical Center#Covid 19#Baystate Wing Hospital#Baystate Noble Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

WWLP

24K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy