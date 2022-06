I can’t knock the degree of privilege I was raised with, but I can also be aware that it came with its own set of problems. My parents were rich, but not flashy. We lived in a home in an expensive neighborhood, but my parents bought brand new non-luxury vehicles that they’d drive for ten or more years. My first car wasn’t a brand new Lexus or Hummer as some of my classmates at the elite public school I attended: it was a red 1984 Pontiac Sunbird.

2021-03-27