The Oklahoma City Thunder are experiencing a roster crunch. The team has 22 players under contract — 20 on full-time NBA contracts and two two-way players. Even though the Thunder are five players over the allowed amount on an NBA roster, general manager Sam Presti said the team is in no rush to start trimming and will likely wait until the start of the regular season to get that number down to 17.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO