Oxford school shooting suspect's parents want their son to testify as a witness at their trial

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
Jennifer Crumbley and James Crumbley, parents of the alleged Oxford High School shooter who is charged with killing four people and wounding seven others, in court for their pretrial hearing on March 22, 2022.

  • The Oxford school shooting suspect's parents want their son to take the witness stand at their trial.
  • James and Jennifer Crumbley face involuntary manslaughter charges after their son was accused of killing four students at his high school.
  • Prosecutors have alleged that James bought his son the gun used in the shooting last November.

The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect want their son to testify as a witness in their criminal trial, lawyers announced during a Thursday hearing, the Detroit Free Press reported .

"We need him as a witness in this trial," defense attorney Shannon Smith said in court, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald questioned the request, and asked how using their son would "somehow highlight his role" in the case to help them, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"This is not about the defendants wanting to throw their son under the bus, or making him look bad," Smith said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "When the prosecution criticizes the defense of being selfish — we are going to be selfish all day ... Selfishly, we have to protect their rights."

Smith declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

Judge Cheryl Matthews ultimately agreed and gave the okay for their son to take the witness stand. She said "that they have a right to call him," the Detroit Free Press reported.

But if he takes the stand, Matthews said he cannot invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The trial is set to examine the role played by James and Jennifer Crumbley in the November 30 shooting at Oxford High School, which their son was attending.

Prosecutors allege their son opened fire at his school, killing four students.

Authorities later alleged that his father had purchased the gun used in the shooting for him on Black Friday and that his mother was called into the school to discuss her son's behavior on the day of the shooting, but didn't take him out of school.

The prosecution has alleged that the couple failed to help their "troubled son" by purchasing him a gun instead of getting him medical help or therapy.

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter in the case and have pleaded not guilty in the case.

The trial is scheduled for October 24. Their son's trial will take place in January 2023.

Karen McDonald did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

