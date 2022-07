Photo by Chris Lundy

OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery player is over $700,000 richer after winning the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing on June 25.

The numbers drawn were 04, 13, 20, 33 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, being worth $726,337. The ticket was purchased at the Rajvi Liquor LLC, located at 715 Bennetts Mills Road in Jackson.