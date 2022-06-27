ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Macron tells Biden that UAE, Saudi can barely raise oil output

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bPxKa_0gNVRevC00
U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron attend the G7 leaders summit at the Bavarian resort of Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 27, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/Pool

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan (MbZ), had told him two top OPEC oil producers, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, can barely increase oil production.

"I had a call with MbZ," Macron was heard telling U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"He told me two things. I'm at a maximum, maximum (production capacity). This is what he claims."

"And then he said (the) Saudis can increase by 150 (thousands barrels per day). Maybe a little bit more, but they don't have huge capacities before six months' time," Macron said.

Brent oil prices jumped by over $2 per barrel to above $115 per barrel on the news amid tight global supplies and rising demand.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been perceived as the only two countries in producer group the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the world which still have some spare capacity and could help increase global deliveries.

The West is seeking ways to reduce Russian oil imports to punish Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine.

Saudi Arabia is currently producing 10.5 million bpd and has a nameplate capacity of 12.0 million-12.5 million bpd, which in theory shall allow it to raise production by 2 million.

The UAE is producing some 3 million bpd, has capacity of 3.4 million and has been working on raising it to 4 million bpd.

The news - as presented by Macron - would be bullish for oil markets if both OPEC heavyweights can barely raise output.

Europe is looking for ways to replace as much as 2 million bpd of Russian crude and some 2 million bpd of refined products it had been importing from Moscow before the Ukraine invasion.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jon Boyle and Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 180

Sandra Scarbrough
2d ago

Why is Biden begging for Saudi oil when we have our own supplies right at hand? There's something not right about this! Saudi oil would pollute the air just as much as U.S. oil would! Why does Biden want to have Saudi oil shipped in big tankers across the sea, ships using fossils fuel to get here long trip and will cost us twice as much at the lpump! Unless Biden and Democrats own oil stocks in foreign oil and they will make a big profit while we citizens pay for it!

Reply(24)
119
Freeway Duncan
2d ago

The United States 🇺🇸 has enough oil in the Dakota’s to last 1000’s of years. Biden halted that for go green ( meaning he wanted to soaked every working person for more of their greenbacks).

Reply
57
Michael Pardo
2d ago

If Biden hadn't stopped the pipeline we would have all the oil we need and would be able to help Europe. But no Biden says no oil pipeline at new oil exploration in the USA.

Reply(5)
31
Related
Benzinga

Biden Makes Americans An Offer They Want To Refuse: Higher Gas Prices, Or Victory For Putin.

This week, President Biden asked Americans, essentially, if they'd rather have lower gas prices or let Putin win. Biden: "For all Republicans criticizing me for high gas prices in America, are you now saying we were wrong to support Ukraine and stand up to Putin? Are you saying that we'd rather have lower gas prices in America than Putin's iron fist in Europe?" pic.twitter.com/Z7U8YIFgnM.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Markets#U S Oil Production#Oil Producer#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Garmisch Partenkirchen#G7#Saudis#Russian
Benzinga

North America Crude Oil Steps Up With More Supply

Production forecasts imply that North America may have another 2 to 2.5 million barrels per day to offer the global refining market over the next 24 months. WTI crude is poised to gain share in the global crude slate. In early June, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released their latest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
United Arab Emirates
nationalinterest.org

Deal or No Deal, Iran-Israel War Is Coming to the Middle East

It seems increasingly likely that Israel will strike Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons. Iran, Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett warned on June 12, “is dangerously close to getting their hands on a nuclear weapon.” In an interview with The Telegraph, the premier pointed out that “Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate.” Bennett added: “Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped.”
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

America threatens Kim Jong Un with 'swift and forceful response' if he starts testing nukes as US fighter jets take part in joint wargames off South Korea's coast

Kim Jong Un has been warned of a 'swift and forceful response' if he carries out a fresh nuclear test that the US and South Korea believe he is preparing for. Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of state, said the test would be a 'complete violation of UN Security Council resolutions' and would not go unanswered.
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Powerful Nuclear Weapon Ever Built

America dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6,1945. It was the first time a nuclear weapon was used to destroy a city and its population. This only happened twice in history. The U.S. dropped a bomb on Nagasaki three days later. Between the two, the explosions killed over 300,000 people. Several countries have […]
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

481K+
Followers
340K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy