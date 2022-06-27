ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Colombia bull-running where stand collapse killed 4 people under investigation

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlPP8_0gNVRbH100
A police officer stands inside a bullring where some stands collapsed during the celebration of the San Pedro festivities, in El Espinal, Colombia June 26, 2022. REUTERS/Cristian Parra

BOGOTA, June 27 (Reuters) - Colombia's procurator will investigate the official response to the partial collapse of seating at a bull-running event on Sunday, which killed at least four people and injured hundreds.

A section of the three-story wooden stand toppled forward into the ring, where locals were participating in a bull-running event tied to the feast day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, videos showed.

"I jumped from the second floor and that's where I broke my foot and the wrist of my right hand," said Ulices Castro. "It was very tense, like a game of dominoes, which was unraveling until all those boxes came to the ground."

Those injured are questioning who designed and authorized the wooden structure and whether the wooden boards could have supported the weight of spectators.

The procurator's office, which is tasked with investigating misconduct by public officials, announced it would investigate the mayor of El Espinal, Juan Carlos Tamayo, on Twitter late on Sunday.

"The mayor did not respond to requests about action plans being carried out to attend to the disaster," the office said, without providing further details.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Four people were killed in the collapse, civil defense official Luis Fernando Velez told local Blu radio on Monday, and some 280 had been treated for injuries.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Nelson Bocanegra; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 8

Related
Daily Mail

Four dead - including a child - and as many as 70 people injured after stand collapses at bullfighting ring in Colombia

At least four people including a child were killed and as many as 70 seriously injured on Sunday when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed, officials said. A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed in the central city of El Espinal throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Carlos
Person
Saint Peter
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#El Espinal#Blu
AOL Corp

"It's a terrible scene": At least 21 teens die in tavern mystery

At least 21 teenagers, the youngest possibly just 13, died this weekend after a night out at a township tavern in South Africa in a tragedy where the cause remains unclear. Many are thought to have been students celebrating the end of their high-school exams on Saturday night, provincial officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

South African nightclub deaths: At least 22 young people found dead as police investigate cause - OLD

South African authorities are investigating the deaths of at least 22 people found inside a popular tavern in the city of East London.Emergency services were scrambled to the Enyobeni Tavern early on Sunday morning and found a number of bodies, with several others reportedly injured.Relatives have not yet been given permission to see the bodies, say local reports, and have been calling out the names of dead loved ones.The cause of the tragedy is not yet known but there are reports it could be due to a poisonous substance such as a gas leak or a possible stampede at the...
HEALTH SERVICES
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
Reuters

Reuters

482K+
Followers
340K+
Post
229M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy