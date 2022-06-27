ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Riverdale’: Sabrina Spellman Set to Return in Season 6 Episode 19 — See the Synopsis, Trailer

By Elise Nelson
 3 days ago

Another Riverdale x Chilling Adventures of Sabrina crossover is just around the corner. The CW has released a trailer and synopsis for Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19, which will feature the Greendale witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) . The upcoming episode marks Shipka’s second time reviving her Chilling Adventures character in Riverdale . Here’s what to expect.

Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina Spellman in ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ | Diyah Pera/Netflix

Sabrina Spellman visited Riverdale for a ‘Chilling Adventures’ crossover early in season 6

Riverdale first welcomed Sabrina Spellman during its five-part “Rivervale” event back in November 2021, which kicked off season 6. The event was set in a parallel universe where ghosts, magic, and sacrificial rituals were the norm.

In the town of Rivervale, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) called Sabrina for help with a spell that would save Nana Rose Blossom’s (Barbara Wallace) soul when she became ill. Viewers learned the stories of three Blossom women in different eras — Abigail in 1892, Poppy in 1957, and Cheryl in the present day. Then, it was revealed that these women were actually the same person. A warlock cursed Abigail with immortality, so she created Poppy and Cheryl to blend into different time periods.

Present-day Abigail decided that she wanted to end the curse by swapping her soul with Nana Rose’s. Sabrina helped the souls switch places, allowing Nana Rose to relive her youth in Cheryl’s body. Sabrina also revealed that she and Cheryl, a fellow witch, have been friends for a while.

All in all, Sabrina’s initial appearance in Riverdale was only a brief cameo. However, it looks like her next visit to Greendale’s neighboring town will be more involved.

Sabrina Spellman returns to ‘Riverdale’ in a new episode trailer and synopsis

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6Upj56mnxnY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen title="Riverdale 6x19 Promo "The Witches Of Riverdale" (HD) Season 6 Episode 19 Promo ft. Sabrina Spellman">

Riverdale Season 6 Episode 19, “Chapter One Hundred and Fourteen: The Witches of Riverdale,” premieres on Sunday, July 10. The CW recently shared the synopsis for the upcoming episode, with Sabrina Spellman listed as a guest character. After Percival Pickens’ (Chris O’Shea) latest evil act, Cheryl will need Sabrina’s magic once again. Check out the full synopsis below (per ComicBook.com ):

“SABRINA SPELLMAN (GUEST STAR KIERNAN SHIPKA) COMES TO TOWN — When several of their own fall prey to Percival’s (guest star Chris O’Shea) latest plan, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) calls upon fellow witch Sabrina Spellman (guest star Kiernan Shipka) for help.  Elsewhere, Percival gives Reggie (Charles Melton) an ultimatum.  KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner.  Alex Pillai directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa & Chrissy Maroon.”

Additionally, fans can see a glimpse of Sabrina’s visit in the episode’s trailer. She wants to perform a resurrection, but she needs a coven in order to do so. Cheryl, Sabrina, and Heather (Caroline Day) alone will not have enough magic. So, it looks like Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook), Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) will become Riverdale’s newest witches.

Kiernan Shipka hopes this is only the beginning of more Sabrina content

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ended its four-season run on Netflix in 2020. The finale presumably killed off the titular witch, but Riverdale has proven that Sabrina is alive and well . Could Sabrina’s journey carry on beyond her Riverdale cameos? Back in December 2021, Kiernan Shipka told Decider that she would love a Chilling Adventures reunion or revival .

“I think there’s always a potential for a reunion in some iteration,” the actor said. “I don’t know if the show would ever come back in a series, but I think that there’s room for something to happen.”

Even if Chilling Adventures doesn’t come back, Riverdale has been renewed for one more season, which means more chances for Sabrina to visit.

Riverdale airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on the CW.

