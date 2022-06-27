Woman Backed for Refusing to Help Brother Avoid Losing Custody of His Kids
"He started it, he continued it, and now he has to live with it," a Redditor said. "Don't get involved or you could be bringing trouble upon...www.newsweek.com
If they want xtra evidence then they need to hire a Private Investigator for that. Not try to use innocent bystanders to make your case. Kudos to her for refusing to commit the crime of Invasion of Privacy
When the dude took his kids, did not return them and kept the kids from their mother, he is the problem. His sister has nothing to do with his mess.
In the end it's always the innocent children that lose. These two really need to just sit down and admit that it's over and come up with a FAIR AND BALANCED PARENTING PLAN FOR THE CHILDREN. I'll say it o e more time in a shorter way, FOR THE CHILDREN. Parenting plans don't have THE MAXIMUM TIME ALLOWED for the non custodial parent, it's the MINIMUM ALLOWED TIME GUARANTEED for the non custodial parent. The custodial parent should never use this as a way to "punish" the other parent, the only losers will be the children.
