ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Woman Backed for Refusing to Help Brother Avoid Losing Custody of His Kids

By Amanda Spence
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"He started it, he continued it, and now he has to live with it," a Redditor said. "Don't get involved or you could be bringing trouble upon...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 19

Clara Hudson
3d ago

If they want xtra evidence then they need to hire a Private Investigator for that. Not try to use innocent bystanders to make your case. Kudos to her for refusing to commit the crime of Invasion of Privacy

Reply
31
LynnNW
3d ago

When the dude took his kids, did not return them and kept the kids from their mother, he is the problem. His sister has nothing to do with his mess.

Reply
13
Mike Orosco
3d ago

In the end it's always the innocent children that lose. These two really need to just sit down and admit that it's over and come up with a FAIR AND BALANCED PARENTING PLAN FOR THE CHILDREN. I'll say it o e more time in a shorter way, FOR THE CHILDREN. Parenting plans don't have THE MAXIMUM TIME ALLOWED for the non custodial parent, it's the MINIMUM ALLOWED TIME GUARANTEED for the non custodial parent. The custodial parent should never use this as a way to "punish" the other parent, the only losers will be the children.

Reply(1)
15
Related
The Independent

Voices: I kept my baby because of ‘pro-lifers’ and raised it in poverty. Then they called me selfish

A few years ago, I found out something common to many people with wombs: I was expecting. What exactly I was “expecting”, however, was open for debate. My conservative mother was sure it was a “blessing”. I wasn’t so sure. For one thing, I was poor — really poor. I was told that if I aborted my baby, I’d be selfish. But as a poor woman, I was also told it would be selfish to raise a child in poverty. It was even suggested to me that, considering my financial circumstances, it would be selfish for me not to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nta#Talking Parents
CBS News

Father dies by suicide in Virginia after discovering his 18-month-old son dead inside a hot car, police say

Local authorities are investigating the deaths of a young child and his father after both bodies were found at their home in central Virginia this week. Chesterfield County Police said they believe the child, an 18-month-old boy, died after his father unintentionally left him alone inside a car for several hours. Officers discovered the child dead at his family's residence on Tuesday, while responding to reports that suggested a toddler may have been forgotten in an unattended vehicle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Aabha Gopan

Husband asks wife to reschedule her dentist appointment so that she can look after his sick friend

A marriage can take a blow when a man prioritizes his friends over his spouse. The partner might feel less valued, depressed, and unfair. This is especially true when the partner can’t accept their significant other’s friends. They might think these friends are bad influences, uninteresting, or taking up their man’s time. And things get worse when friends intervene in the relationship, and several marriages have fallen apart as a result.
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
884M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy