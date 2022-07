Kenny Omega is not only considered one of the best wrestlers of his generation, and all time, but he is highly regarded for his storytelling before, during, and after matches. The last time fans saw Omega in the ring, he was wrapping up arguably the best story in AEW history as he and Hangman Page concluded their arc that saw Hangman win the AEW World Championship. Omega has taken time off since the bout to deal with a laundry list of injuries that includes shoulder and knee issues.

