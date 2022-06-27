ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

6 Investigates: Medical review officer performed work without proper license

By Corderro McMurry
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mebG2_0gNVQO1t00

John Roberts needed a physical in June as part of the requirements for his life insurance policy, he believed the man doing the exam had a medical license.

But 6 Investigates eventually came to realize that man had been doing a physician's job for years, even though he isn't one.

“I had looked at him and I said 'Oh, are you a doctor?' and he says 'Yes, I am a doctor,' " Roberts said. "He had scrubs on, his name on, 'Villarreal' on it. He had a stethoscope. He had all the necessary uniform for a doctor."

Horacio Villarreal Jr. doesn’t dispute he did the exam. But he said he told Roberts he is an unlicensed physician.

The Texas Medical Board told us unlicensed physicians can not perform medical examinations.

For the last 13 years, Villarreal has also been certified as a medical review officer, a licensed physician who reviews lab tests for different agencies and employers, including companies regulated under the Department of Transportation.

A Texas medical board review in March found that while Villarreal did attend medical school in Mexico, he is not licensed to practice medicine in Texas. Nonetheless, he’s been working here in Corpus Christi.

American Association of Medical Review Officers (AAMRO) Chairman Ted Shults said his company is one that certified Villarreal.

Screenshot
Horacio Villarreal

“We did let this one through," Schults said.

AAMRO took a closer look at Villarreal's credentials in April after being contacted by the 6 Investigates team.

Shults said that’s when the group discovered the document provided by Villarreal was a diploma from a medical school in Mexico and not a medical license. They asked Villarreal to provide a license, and when he didn’t, they pulled his certification.

“What was submitted to us we misunderstood as being a license, but it wasn’t," Shults said. "So, to some degree, I do take some responsibility for that, or we take some responsibility for that.”

Villareal declined to go on camera, but said over the phone that he went to medical school in Mexico, but has never been a licensed physician anywhere.

“I guess two, two-and-a-half months ago, I was contacted by AAMRO and they asked me if I had an active medical license," he said. "I said ‘no.’ I said I never have. However, (AAMRO's) director mentioned I could get certified."

Villarreal said once the company contacted him in April, he stopped doing MRO work. Prior to that, he told us one of his jobs was to review lab reports for people taking drug tests at Precision DNA and Drug Testing.

That company, he said, is owned by his wife.

Department of Transportation regulations require MROs be licensed physicians in Canada, Mexico, or the United States.

Atlanta-based Lab Md has a national client base that specializes in the analysis of blood, urine, and tissue specimens.

CEO Michael Daugherty said this DOT requirement is because a specific skill set is required, and the job is an important one.

"Especially with the Department of Transportation, the requirements — we’re trying to protect the public from anyone abusing any drugs or alcohol from operating a transportation system, whether that be an airplane, or a bus, or a delivery system or whatever," he said.

He said the MRO is required to be separate from the lab.

“That independence, and that level of education, assure the integrity of the read and the results," Daugherty said.

Shults said he’s notified the DOT that Villarreal has been operating as an MRO without a physician's license.

But, Villarreal said it’s AAMRO's fault for certifying him. He believed he was following the rules and, because he got certified, he could operate as an MRO. He also told the Texas Medical Board he believed because he was certified as an MRO, he could call himself a doctor.

"I didn’t realize that until they brought it to my attention, and, I mean, you know," he said. "And then they told me, so I stopped doing it."

But, Daugherty said the rules are important.

“It doesn’t matter that you didn’t know," he said. "This is very serious stuff, and you know, the authorities — I mean — it’s the integrity of the system," he said.

“You wonder how he got through so many hoops,” Daugherty said.

In order to become certified, DOT rules require applicants to prove they are licensed physicians to a third party, such as AAMRO. The applicant must then pass a test, and every five years they must get re-certified. That includes a test and a requirement to take continuing education.

"We do our best efforts to make sure they meet the DOT requirements, for this," he said. "And we basically say it’s their responsibility to do that. We just have to have — kinda have — some degree of faith in — we’re getting the straight scoop," Shults said.

We followed up with Villarreal after his visit with John Roberts, and while he acknowledged he made mistakes, he said AAMRO also made mistakes certifying him.

He said he is now following the rules since both the Texas Medical Board and AAMRO have contacted him.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Fortune

Here’s where COVID levels are starting to spike again, according to the CDC

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. COVID-19 cases are once again topping 100,000 per day in the U.S., and that number could be significantly higher as the number of unreported cases grows, thanks to at-home testing. But not all areas are equal when it comes to risk levels.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID-19 infections

As COVID-19 cases began to accelerate again this spring, federal data suggests the rate of breakthrough COVID infections in April was worse in boosted Americans compared to unboosted Americans — though rates of deaths and hospitalizations remained the lowest among the boosted. The new data do not mean booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Roberts
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Critical mistakes and miscalculations by federal employees caused devastating New Mexico wildfire, report finds

The U.S. Forest Service made critical mistakes that caused a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded history, the agency said Tuesday. A new report found that employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest before lighting the flames.
ECONOMY
Fortune

7 things doctors who treat long COVID want you to know

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Up to 23 million Americans are living with long COVID, a medical condition linked to wide-ranging symptoms that can affect everything from sleep, mood, and cognitive functioning to the gastrointestinal, pulmonary, and reproductive systems.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical License#Medical Association#Medical School#Aircraft#The Texas Medical Board
Fox News

What is fentanyl? Here's more to know about the dangerous drug

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that’s taken thousands of Americans lives. And with deaths related to the drug rising in the U.S., families are concerned about how they can protect themselves from addiction, unintentional ingestion and overdose. The FDA-approved prescription drug was originally developed in 1959. It was introduced...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Education
Eater

FDA Says Strawberries From These Areas Are Linked to Multistate Hepatitis Outbreak

Strawberries bought by restaurants and shoppers in the last month or so probably need to go in the trash. On May 28, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a statement encouraging those who purchased organic strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25 to throw out their fruit due to a multistate outbreak of hepatitis A infections. Cases in California, Minnesota, and areas of Canada have been linked to the strawberries so far. The FDA is joined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, plus state and local partners in the investigation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy