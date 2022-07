A lack of a console might not mean a lack of gaming for some consumers following Microsoft's announcement that the Xbox app will be coming to Samsung smart TVs. Scott Porter, the media and entertainment consulting leader at Ernst & Young, joined Cheddar news to talk about this long-anticipated shift in the video games space. "This move is really about continuing this untethering of gamers from having to be in front of a PC or a console, and it allows them to really experience it from a multitude of devices," he said. "And so I think this is, just again, the initial step of this and it ties into our latest EY gaming survey where when we were talking to executives, 83 percent of the executives that responded said that the companies are going to have to continue to innovate as they're looking to expand their content and the way that they're reaching and engaging with consumers now."

