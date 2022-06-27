Jay Hernandez, Jaina Lee Ortiz, Dennis Quaid & Julian Works To Lead Feature Adaptation Of Humberto G. Garcia’s Book ‘Mustang Miracle’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: A big-screen adaptation of Humberto G. Garcia’s book Mustang Miracle titled The Long Game is in the works.

Mucho Mas Media , Endeavor Content , and Bonniedale will finance and produce the inspirational period golf feature. Physical production will begin this month.

The Long Game is set to star Jay Hernandez ( Suicide Squad , Magnum P.I. ), Jaina Lee Ortiz ( Girls Trip , Station 19 ), Dennis Quaid ( Midway , A Dog’s Purpose ), and Julian Works ( Beautiful Boy , 9-1-1: Lone Star ).

Based on a true story set in mid-1950s Texas, the film spotlights five young Mexican-American caddies at a local, exclusive golf club where the discriminatory laws of the era forbade them from playing. Out of their love for the game, they created their own homemade course in the Texas desert and, with the help of a resilient Latino coach, went on to overcome the challenges of racism and discrimination to beat the wealthy, all-white teams to win the 1957 Texas State High School Golf Championship.

“As a company committed to celebrating and telling meaningful stories about the Latinx community across all platforms, we are fortunate to be able to reteam with Endeavor Content, Bonniedale, and Julio to bring this moving story to life,” said Mucho Mas partner and producer, Javier Chapa.

Chapa will produce with Bonniedale’s Quaid, Laura Quaid, and Ben Howard along with Marla Quintana. Jay Hernandez , Phillip Braun, Jason Gerber, and Simon Wise will serve as executive producers alongside Bruce Barshop and Vincent Cordero.

The project reteams the producers and director behind the 2021 hit Netflix Original drama, Blue Miracle , starring Quaid.

“We could not be happier than to reteam with our Blue Miracle partners on this ‘50s-era story that personifies strength, guts, and determination by the young men the film is based on. Their inspiring triumph to overcome prejudice and break barriers has inspired golfers of color, both professional and amateur, for decades to come,” stated Ben Howard, Producer and Partner at Bonniedale.

Julio Quintana ( Blue Miracle , The Vessel ) will direct from a screenplay by Quintana, Paco Farias, and Jennifer C. Stetson.

“We are deep fans of Julio’s work and are inspired by his dedication to telling authentic and grounded Latino stories, especially those pivotal, game-changing events that are excluded from history,” said Cristina Garza and Dan Guando, SVP’s TV & Film Development and Production, Endeavor Content.

Hernandez is represented by ICM and Alchemy, Quaid is represented by UTA and Brillstein, Ortiz is represented by Verve and Link, Works is represented by Rafterman Media, Greene Talent, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Quintana is represented by Verve and Inclusion Management along with Paco Farias and Jennifer Stetson.