‘Project Power’ Directors Henry Joost & Ariel Schulman To Direct Film About Coach Of All-Deaf High School Football Team; NFL Producing Doc About Coach As Well

EXCLUSIVE: Keith Adams , the deaf coach who made history leading an all-deaf high school football team to 12 consecutive victories against all-hearing teams, has inspired two major projects: a feature film from the Project Power directors and a documentary from the NFL .

Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman have signed on to direct the feature with screenwriter Josh Feldman currently writing the screenplay based on the life of Adams and his sons, Kaden and Trevin, the team’s respective quarterback and co-captain.

“This film will be groundbreaking for many reasons including representation and disability visibility both behind and in front of the camera,” Feldman said. “As someone who graduated from a state school for the deaf, I am honored to introduce the world to a compelling family, both on and off the field, with Coach Keith Adams as its beating heart.”

Separately, the NFL has commenced production on a documentary on Adams, his sons and the Cubs’ historic season. The piece is being spearheaded by NFL 360, the Sports Emmy-winning documentary production arm of the NFL. Freddy Wexler and Trent Cooper are directing. This year, the NFL invited four deaf football players to participate in the Super Bowl coin toss; among them were Trevin Adams, who is a key part of the upcoming documentary.

“NFL360 is excited to combine storytelling forces with Freddy Wexler in this once-in a-lifetime sports project that honors not only the players but also their fearless leader: Coach Keith Adams,” said Dallas Hitchcock, NFL 360 co-creator.

Wexler, who acquired the life rights for Keith and his sons in a bidding war in December, also will produce the feature film alongside DJ Kurs, the Tony-nominated and deaf artistic director of Deaf West Theater, as well as Eryn Brown of Entertainment 360. Wexler is also producing the documentary with the NFL.

As for the film, the creative team is committed to launching a deaf actor in the leading role, as part of a commitment to discover and champion more deaf talent in Hollywood.

Troy Kotsur Makes Oscars History With ‘CODA’ Win, Dedicates Award To Deaf, Disabled Communities: “This Is Our Moment”

Since the film’s initial announcement, Adams, his sons, and their teammates have continued to make headlines. Last month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom committed $43 million to the California School for the Deaf, Riverside, home of the Cubs, for athletic improvements.

As for Joost and Schulman, besides Project Power, the duo is best known for their breakout film Catfish. The two recently wrapped production on the Paramount pic Secret Headquarters starring Owen Wilson.

A deaf LGBTQ+ writer-creator, Feldman is a co-producer for the new Marvel series Grasshopper aka Echo. He previously co-wrote, co-directed and starred in the Sundance Now series This Close, the first major U.S. series to be created and written by deaf people.