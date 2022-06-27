Indy man dies after going missing in Lake Monroe

MONROE COUNTY — An Indianapolis man has died after going missing Sunday afternoon in Lake Monroe.

Indiana Conservation Officers located the body of David Alejendor Mora-Segura, 34 at 2:44 p.m. in 20 feet of water near the place he was last seen.

Mora-Segura disappeared beneath the water around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release. He was boating with his friends, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

He was wearing a personal flotation device when he got in the water, but it appears he slipped out of it, according to the release.

Several agencies are assisted with the search.