ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRTV

Indy man dies after going missing in Lake Monroe

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6Q9y_0gNVPgl400

MONROE COUNTY — An Indianapolis man has died after going missing Sunday afternoon in Lake Monroe.

Indiana Conservation Officers located the body of David Alejendor Mora-Segura, 34 at 2:44 p.m. in 20 feet of water near the place he was last seen.

Mora-Segura disappeared beneath the water around 2 p.m. on Sunday, according to a press release. He was boating with his friends, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

He was wearing a personal flotation device when he got in the water, but it appears he slipped out of it, according to the release.

Several agencies are assisted with the search.

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued
| PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Comments / 2

Related
FOX59

Indy teen shot twice in one week; Family wants answers

INDIANAPOLIS — In a span of just 24 hours, four people were killed and four others were wounded in shootings across the city. One of the injured victims includes a 17-year-old boy, whose family is pushing for answers after he was hurt in two shootings, just days apart, when someone fired shots into his east […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Monroe#Indianapolis#Boating#Motorcycle#Indiana Conservation#Children S Museum
FOX59

Firefighter suffers head injury in Indy house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured on the job overnight Friday. A fire was reported at E. 23rd Street and Carrollton Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Fire officials say the fire started on the outside of the house, and a woman who was inside was able to notice. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Police arrest brother for killing sister while her kids at home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old man was arrested after the shooting death of his 37-year-old sister Wednesday night at a home on the far southwest side of Indianapolis. Krystopher Monroe, of Gary, was listed Thursday afternoon as an inmate in the Marion County jail on a preliminary charge of murder. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide what charges to file against Monroe in the death of Ashlee Atkins. A court date was set for Tuesday morning, online jail data says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

Decatur County man killed in tractor accident

— A Decatur County man was killed in a mowing accident Wednesday night west of Adams. The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says responders were called around 9:37 pm to a report of a tractor that went into a creek on the 4900 block of County Road 300 North. When...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Docs: Morgan Co. men stole a car, guns and conga drums to sell for drugs

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Four Morgan County men are facing charges for their part in a burglary ring after a months-long investigation by the sheriff’s office. Colton Hacker, Tommy Allbright Jr., Jakob Chadwick and Kaden Warthen are facing charges of corrupt business influence, burglary and theft among other charges. Investigators said the four were part […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Shelby County teen, missing since February, found safe

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – UPDATE: The Shelbyville Police Department released information Tuesday night that Brayden Mahon, a teenager missing from Shelbyville since February 10, was located in Oklahoma and is safe. Law enforcement thanks everyone who provided tips. At this time police are not providing any additional information. It is still an ongoing investigation.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo woman hit by car, flown to Indy hospital

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after she was hit by a car Tuesday night. Kokomo police say shortly before 10:30 p.m., the woman was hit near the intersection of Morgan Street and State Road 931. They say she walked into the traffic lane “at the same time” a […]
KOKOMO, IN
wrtv.com

4 shot, 2 dead in 3 separate shootings Wednesday afternoon: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died and four others have been injured in three separate shootings in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Shortly before 6:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene of a person shot in the 3700 block of Guion Road. When they arrived, officers found two people suffering from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy