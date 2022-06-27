Three injured, house and fire hydrant struck in two-vehicle Centralia crash

The White County Sheriff’s Department responded to call in reference to a report of a 4-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Springerton. On June 23rd Officer George Spencer arrived at 124 E Cherry Street and met with Betty L Rush and Curtis R Rush who are the owners of the ATV. Curtis stated that he had parked the 4-wheeler beneath a tree on the north side of their property and began mowing the lawn. Rush said he was mowing when an unknown individual started the mower and drove away. The Rush’s said that they have surveillance footage of the subject taking the 4-wheeler. The footage shows the subject walk past the ATV. The subject then returned and started the vehicle and drove away. The video showed the 4-wheeler being taken at approximately 1:16 pm. On Tuesday, June 28th, the 4-wheeler was located and returned to the owners.

SPRINGERTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO