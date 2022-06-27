ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Three injured, house and fire hydrant struck in two-vehicle Centralia crash

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people were injured in a two-car crash at 13th and South Poplar in Centralia Friday afternoon. After the initial impact, Centralia Police reported one of the cars ran into the front porch of a home and the...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – One person is in custody after a deadly shooting in Williamson County late Wednesday night. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired within a home in southern rural Williamson County on Wednesday June 29 about 10:50 p.m. When...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Richview, IL
Centralia, IL
Crime & Safety
wsiu.org

A fatal shooting is under investigation in Williamson County

A person of interest in custody following a deadly shooting in Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Department reports it responded to a shooting late Wednesday night at a home in rural southern Williamson County. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Lake of Egypt Ambulance...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Thursday, June 30th, 2022

A 43-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been transported to the Marion County Jail on an outstanding Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a felony theft conviction. Larry Sharp of South 15th Street is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond. 37-year-old Kristine Randall of North Harrison in Central...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, June 29th, 2022

Salem Police arrested 39-year-old Michael Talley of Rubel Lane in Salem for violation of the sex offender registration. Police report Talley was not living at the address he had provided to the police department. 33-year-old Roderick Currie of East Kerr in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police on an outstanding...
SALEM, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Hydrant#Traffic Accident#Centralia Police
carbondaletimes.com

Two hurt in Saturday motorcycle crash

ZEIGLER -- A Marion man and his passenger were airlifted to a hospital following a motorcycle crash on Saturday. Franklin County deputies responded to a motorcycle crash on State highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane at around 10:15 p.m. on June 25. A preliminary investigation showed that Michael Stone, 48,...
MARION, IL
wrul.com

Stolen 4-Wheeler Returned to Owners

The White County Sheriff’s Department responded to call in reference to a report of a 4-wheeler being stolen from a residence in Springerton. On June 23rd Officer George Spencer arrived at 124 E Cherry Street and met with Betty L Rush and Curtis R Rush who are the owners of the ATV. Curtis stated that he had parked the 4-wheeler beneath a tree on the north side of their property and began mowing the lawn. Rush said he was mowing when an unknown individual started the mower and drove away. The Rush’s said that they have surveillance footage of the subject taking the 4-wheeler. The footage shows the subject walk past the ATV. The subject then returned and started the vehicle and drove away. The video showed the 4-wheeler being taken at approximately 1:16 pm. On Tuesday, June 28th, the 4-wheeler was located and returned to the owners.
SPRINGERTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wmix94.com

Centralia man arrested while in possession of meth & a gun

CENTRALIA, IL — A 42-year-old Centralia man was arrested early Monday morning when police officers reportedly found him in possession of methamphetamine and a weapon. According to acting Police Chief Steve Writnour with the Centralia Police Department, around 2 a.m. Monday, an officer noticed an individual leaving the Huck’s Convenience Store on Calumet with an armful of items and looking back at the door of the store.
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

2 injured in motorcycle crash in Zeigler, Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash in Zeigler Saturday night, June 25. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to single motorcycle crash around 10:17 p.m. on Saturday on State Highway 148 and Prairie Creek Lane, about one-fourth a mile north of the Williamson County line.
ZEIGLER, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Marion crash leads to pedestrian's death

MARION, IL — A Marion, Illinois, man has died after being hit by a car Tuesday evening. The Marion Police Department says the incident happened on June 21. The department says officers responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of W. DeYoung Street and Old Bainbridge Trail.
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Police investigating death of Sesser couple

SESSER - The Sesser Police Department and Illinois State Police are currently conducting a death investigation after a couple were pronounced deceased this morning. According to a news release from the Sesser Police Department, at approximately 9:02 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to 806 S. Locust in Sesser in reference a dropped call.
SESSER, IL
The Telegraph

Felony DUI case filed against Fairview Heights man

EDWARDSVILLE - A felony DUI case was filed Tuesday against a Fairview Heights man. Ryan A. Douglas, 42, of Fairview Heights, was charged June 28 with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 2 felony; and driving under the influence of alcohol, a Class A misdemeanor. The case was presented by the Troy Police Department.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy