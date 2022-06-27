ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Post-Agnes flood prevention: What’s changed in the last 50 years

By Avery Van Etten, Kendra Nichols
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dUFjv_0gNVNqqA00

(WHTM) — Fifty years ago, the remains of Hurricane Agnes swelled the Susquehanna River to record levels. In the years since then, communities along the river have gotten upgrades to their flood prevention infrastructure, but lofty plans to boost Harrisburg’s protection from another Agnes-style flood never got off the drawing board.

There have been many proposals for flood control projects in the Harrisburg area. There were federal studies in the 1930s and ’40s, but no action was taken. Then Agnes happened.

A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers flood control plan developed after Agnes called for a 12-foot-high concrete wall to be built along Paxton Street, stretching almost three-quarters of a mile from Cameron to Mulberry and Second streets. The plan included protection from the flood-prone Paxton Creek.

Harrisburg River Rescue member recalls responding to Hurricane Agnes 50 years ago

“It divides the city when it overflows, and the Paxton Creek will flood sooner and faster and more extensively than the Susquehanna River will,” former Harrisburg Mayor Stephen Reed said in an abc27 report from 1982, 10 years after Agnes.

A proposal for a wall along the Susquehanna River was cut because it was too expensive.

Now, 50 years after Agnes, the $117 million plan still has not gone anywhere.

“I am not sure why that wasn’t actually implemented,” said Stacey Underwood, Silver Jackets coordinator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Baltimore District. The Silver Jacket program works with federal, state, and local agencies to reduce flood risk.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Underwood explained that for the feds to fund a flood management plan, the benefits have to outweigh the costs.

“The benefits in this type of project would be the reduction in future flood damages to that community, so we would compare that with the cost of actually building the project, and if the benefits outweigh the cost so that the benefit-to-cost ratio is greater than one, then we could pursue it and actually cost-share with the sponsor and implement the project. But if the benefit-cost ratio is less than one, federal funds cannot be used to construct it. It would have to be up to the local municipality,” Underwood said.

Underwood says she is not aware of any proposed plans for the Harrisburg area right now, but she says big steps have been taken to improve flood information, which she says would be a critical advantage if another Agnes ever came along.

Documenting Hurricane Agnes: Midstate man shares photos from 50 years ago

“We developed flood inundation mapping for Harrisburg,” Underwood said. “It’s a great tool to help emergency managers.” The tool is tied to the National Weather Service’s stream gauge and shows where flooding could occur, helping officials prepare for flooding and even evacuate people if needed.

Another big change after Agnes — flood insurance. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency says when Agnes hit, few people had flood insurance. Now there are regulated floodplains, and flood insurance is mandatory for properties in certain flood zones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Midstate braces for July 4th travel

Over the 4th of July weekend, Harrisburg International Airport is expecting up to 18,000 passengers in and out of the airport, with Friday being the busiest day for travel.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Mayor Wanda Williams laying rumors to rest

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mayor Wanda Williams wants to put the rumors to rest that Harrisburg is not supporting city seniors. Rumors included how there hasn’t been any support for the Heinz Senior Center. Mayor Williams says that’s not true and there are plans for more affordable housing. “There’s been a lot of controversy in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg youth invited to preview future summer work program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Young adults in the City of Harrisburg are invited to get a first-hand look at a potential future summer program where they can earn money while taking care of the environment. City leaders are partnering with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) on its popular PA Outdoor Corps […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harrisburg, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Flood Insurance#Infrastructure#Harrisburg River Rescue
abc27 News

Fireworks and negative effects on veterans and pets

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fireworks can be a great way to celebrate July 4th, but the sound of those showstoppers can be a bad thing for military veterans and pets. If users are not careful those fireworks could trigger fear and trauma. Nonprofit leaders and medical experts say the sound of those fireworks can have […]
HARRISBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc27 News

Lancaster’s 60th annual Community Art Exhibit on view July 16

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Beginning in July, the annual Community Art Exhibit will be on view at the Lancaster Museum of Art. The 60th exhibition will celebrate the vast artistic talent throughout Lancaster County. This year, a special 60th Anniversary Purchase Award will be available for a local artist to win. The award committee will […]
LANCASTER, PA
abc27 News

‘Losing what could have been’: 30 years after ‘Back to Sleep,’ infant sleep deaths surging again

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Most American parents know it, and that knowledge has saved countless lives. “We estimate there about 150,000 people alive today because of the ‘back to sleep’ campaign,” which encouraged parents to place infants on their backs for sleeping, said Dr. Michael Goodstein, a neonatologist at WellSpan York Hospital. But most […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: COVID, tick bites, poison ivy

WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing asthma flares, seasonal allergies, colds and rashes. The CVS MinuteClinic in York reports that there is still a strong demand for COVID testing, although they saw slightly fewer cases this week. They began to vaccinate kids under the age of 5. They also treated poison ivy, […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

Sports return for Harrisburg middle school students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After nearly 10 years sports will return for middle schoolers in the Harrisburg School District. The reason why there were no sports for middle school students was because of past budget decisions. Superintendent Eric Turman says passing this was a priority in letting young people have the opportunity to play sports, […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

PSP corporal faces four misdemeanor charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania State Police corporal is now facing four misdemeanor charges for leaving the scene of an accident and later lying about it to investigators. That accident allegedly took place shortly before 1 a.m. near the intersection of West Ridge and Swanville roads on June 9. Matthew Burns, 39, has been charged with […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy