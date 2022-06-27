ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Wyoming Legion Baseball Standings: June 27, 2022

By David Settle
KOWB AM 1290
KOWB AM 1290
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 12th week of the Wyoming Legion Baseball season was completed on Sunday. In a month, teams will be in the middle of their state tournaments in Cody...

kowb1290.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOWB AM 1290

Which Wyoming hoopster wore it best? No. 55

LARAMIE -- Do you ever see a number on a Wyoming basketball jersey and think of all the great players to wear it?. In this summer series, I’ll give you my take on which Pokes’ hoopster was the best ever to don each number. The criteria are simple: How did he perform at UW? What kind of impact did he have on the program?
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Who does Pistol Pete belong to … Wyoming or Oklahoma State?

STILLWATER, Okla., -- I'm on vacation. I'm also obviously writing a story, so you can go ahead and throw some quote marks around that v-word. I didn't head to an exotic beach. I didn't venture into the snowy mountains or take my chances getting on a plane and flying over an expansive ocean. I'm already worried about that when the Cowboys visit Hawaii in October.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rawlins, WY
State
Wyoming State
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
City
Sheridan, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Evanston, WY
City
Laramie, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
Sheridan, WY
Sports
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend in Laramie: 4th of July Edition

We're entering my favorite summer weekend - that's right, it's the 4th of July Weekend! Laramie is ready to party like its 1776, with the iconic Freedom Has a Birthday celebration kicking off on Monday. And plenty of other fun, phenomenal events are taking place over the weekend to get you primed to celebrate our country's birthday. So let's check them out!
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming’s Most Underrated Road Trip Destinations

Recently, the publication "Best Life" determined that Wyoming is the country's ninth-best state for road tripping. They pointed to our state's affordable camping and the presence of Yellowstone National Park as reasons for the ranking. And you know what? They were right, Wyoming is an excellent state to road trip through.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheney Takes on Trump-Endorsed Harriet Hageman & Others at Wyoming House Republican Debate

Anyone hoping for a knockdown, drag-out, battle of wits and wills at Thursday's Wyoming US House Republican Debate would be disappointed. Every congressional nominee, including current Congresswoman Liz Cheney, Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, Senator Anthony Bouchard, and more were on their best behavior during the event. Each candidate was respectful to their opponents, and to the audience, and the debate went off without a hitch.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legion#Jets#Cubs#Cheyenne Sixers#Jackson Giants#Cheyenne Hawks
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie’s 2022 Freedom Has A Birthday Preview

Can you believe the 4th of July is next Monday? It seems like the summer is going by lightning-fast! Here in Laramie, we like to celebrate the United States' Birthday with as big of a bang as we can, and this year is no exception. The 2022 Freedom Has A...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Reports 5 More COVID-19 Deaths

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported five more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,834. The recently confirmed deaths involved the following people:. An older adult Lincoln County man died in June. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Here’s What Wyoming’s Favorite Streaming Service Is

What is your favorite streaming service? Mine changes from what's actually on the services. Netflix is always a favorite, but they'll go MONTHS with content that I don't care to watch. Paramount + has a lot of great stuff, Hulu shows you everything you missed on regular TV for the most part and HBOMAX gives you stuff that might still be in theaters, along with other great shows.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

5 Independence Day Celebrations Around Laramie

Lovejoy's 4th of July Trivia (on the 3rd) Enjoy an evening of Patriotic trivia about our country at Lovejoy's. Enjoy some of their food while you're there. Where: Lovejoy's Bar and Grill (101 Grand Ave. Laramie, WY) Cost: FREE trivia, Food Extra. More Information: Click here. Albany Lodge July 4th...
LARAMIE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KOWB AM 1290

LOOK: How Laramie Celebrated the FIRST Jubilee Days

Nearly 82 years ago, Laramie celebrated "Equality Jubilee Days." The morning of July 10 dawned sunny with clear blue skies if footage from the celebration is anything to judge by. It was a celebration honoring the Golden Anniversary of Wyoming Statehood, but little did the revelers know that soon this celebration would blossom into "America's Hometown Celebration."
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Rally Against Wyoming’s Trigger Abortion Ban Bill Thursday Night

Opponents of Wyoming's Trigger Abortion Ban will rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne this evening [June 30] from 6-8 p.m. The rally follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last Friday overturning the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision. Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 92, which leads to outlawing most abortions in the state in the wake of such a Supreme Court decision.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS: Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says some strong to severe storms are possible in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon [Friday, July 1]. The agency posted this statement on its' website:. Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is likely this afternoon and evening. A...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Local Wyoming Favorite Food Truck Expands To Colorado

Well, the people of Colorado are getting a real treat now. They're getting to experience the greatest chicken wings on the planet, and I'm not totally sure they deserve it. I feel like they should have to do feats of strength and great suffering to get this reward, but alas, they're getting it without any test of will or might. I'm joking, of course.
COLORADO STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Washakie Republicans Host Governor Debate Without Gordon

On Thursday evening, the Washakie County Republican party hosted a debate with two of the four candidates running to be Wyoming's Republican nominee for governor. Jeff Pomeroy, a member of Washakie County Republicans, said that they have invited all four candidates for governor, Mark Gordon, Brent Bien, James Quick, and Rex Rammell.
WASHAKIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins All Well Below Normal Precip So Far

With the calendar year almost half-over, many locations around southeast Wyoming are running well-below normal precipitation for the date, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. That includes the communities of Laramie, Cheyenne, and Rawlins. The situation is especially dire in Laramie, which is facing its third-driest...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
918
Followers
4K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy