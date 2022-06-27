ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Topgolf Live Stadium Tour coming to Great American Ball Park

By Jared Goffinet
Fox 19
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you have ever dreamed of teeing up golf balls at Great American Ball Park, you will be able to do so come October. The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour will be at the Reds’ home from Oct....

www.fox19.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Colerain Bowl, the ‘Cheers’ of bowling alleys, closes doors

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For more than 60 years Colerain Bowl has been a staple in Colerain, the gathering place for fundraisers and celebrations as well as bowling leagues galore. Now it’s closing, with the owners citing “the economic landscape” in a statement earlier this month. Doors shut...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups revives concept by GABP

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest restaurant groups is reviving a piece of Cincinnati sports history with its latest concept. Ignite Entertainment, owner of venues like Pampas Argentine Gastropub and Che Empanadas y Mas, is reviving the In Between Tavern in downtown across from Great American Ball Park, officials announced in a news release. The restaurant will open to the public July 11.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nostalgic amusement park Stricker’s Grove open to public July 4

Stricker's Grove, a privately-owned and old-fashioned theme park, is open to the public just four times a year. Next Monday is one of them. Located in Hamilton, Ohio, the nostalgic theme park is hosting its annual Fourth of July Celebration this Monday, and admission is free. But you'll need to...
HAMILTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Findlay Market Welcomes New Merchant, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month

June brought the Queen City plenty of new dining opportunities, from a new wine bar and seafood butcher to the reopening of some old favorites. We did say goodbye to an Over-the-Rhine deli, The Takeaway, but the owners say the space will be something new soon. In other dining news, Cincinnati bar Ghost Baby has been recognized as one of the best in the nation and Cincinnati diners can now look forward to several new foodie destinations in the pipeline, including Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a local bakery pop-up opening its first brick-and-mortar location and a new venture from Crown Republic Restaurant Group. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Reds great Eric Davis talks about the importance of cancer screening

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Eric Davis excited Reds fans when he took the field. Teammate Paul O'Neill said Davis was "the best hitter, best runner, best outfielder, best everything" he ever saw. Though he was diagnosed with colon cancer in May of 1997, he battled back to return to baseball four months later. Now his big play is to get people to get screened for cancer with early screening through St. Elizabeth Healthcare.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Where to Go See Fireworks for the Fourth!

2 – 10 p.m.; FREE. Food, drink and fireworks. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m. with a patriotic parade. At 5 p.m., Tower Park will have live music, food, drinks and the fireworks show at 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3. 4200 Springdale Road. Colerain Township. 7 p.m.; FREE. 513-385-7500.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Bally Sports Club
Fox 19

LIST: Fourth of July events, fireworks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fourth of July is Monday and dozens of events are scheduled throughout the long weekend. Blue Ash: Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra concert. Cincinnati Reds: First pitch at 6:40 pm against the New York Mets. Special Independence Day fireworks display following the game. Tickets start at just $12.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Reporter Chancelor Winn

Chancelor Winn joined FOX19 NOW in December 2021 trading in the sandy beaches of the Gulf Coast for the Queen City. Chancelor brings a unique perspective to his reporting having worked in economics and logistics before switching careers to journalism. He graduated from the University of West Florida and began...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Live concert series returns to Kings Island this summer

MASON, Ohio — Live music is returning to the Timberwolf Amphitheater with a 2022 summer concert series. Kings Island is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and to commemorate the event, the park set up the most concert performances since 1995. The concert series will begin Tuesday, June 28...
MASON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
dayton.com

Roosters in Beavercreek expected to open by mid-July

A new Roosters restaurant is expected to open soon in the Dayton area. Roosters Beavercreek, located at 2430 N. Fairfield Road where Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar was previously housed, is expected to open by mid-July. “We are hoping third week of July at the latest,” said Ben Bateman, general...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

First Alert Weather Update Friday

Moeller junior running back Jordan Marshall could be the next great RB out of Cincinnati. Indiana special session to address abortion in July. Right now, abortion is still legal in Indiana with limits. Surgical abortions are banned after 22 weeks, and minors need parental consent to get one.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy