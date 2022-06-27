ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malik Monk reportedly weighing payday vs. returning to Lakers

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYDyp_0gNVNDrB00
Malik Monk has options in free agency. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving isn't the only guard making headlines surrounding his possibility of suiting up with the Los Angeles Lakers next season. Shooting guard Malik Monk — who just finished his first year with the Lakers — is also reportedly weighing his options and considering if he'll return to the team for the 2022-2023 campaign.

The 2017 11th overall pick out of Kentucky, Monk had arguably his best season in 2021-2022, posting career highs in points (13.8,) rebounds (3.4,) assists (2.9) and minutes per game (28.1), among other categories. He also setting career highs in games played (76) and games started (37), while shooting a career-best 47.3% from the field. On a squad chock-full of stars, he ranked inside the top-five in points (fourth,) assists (fifth) and minutes per game (fourth,) as well as games played (second) and three-pointers made (first.)

"'I had another career year, with all my numbers and things like that,'" per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "'I can’t be down on myself.'"

Monk only turned 24 in February, and on a team headlined by 37-year-old LeBron James, Los Angeles could be wise to make a strong effort to retain the former Wildcat.

"Monk has repeatedly stated his preference to stay with the Lakers, but there is one notable hurdle: The most the team can offer him, because of the contract he signed last summer, is its taxpayer midlevel exception, which is worth approximately $6.3 million annually," Buha wrote. "That’s also the Lakers’ only tool to improve in free agency, and they may have greater needs, particularly a 3-and-D wing with size who can complement James and Davis in the frontcourt, according to league sources."

