Kansas City, MO

Semi fire closes both directions of I-670 near downtown Kansas City

By Sam Hartle
 3 days ago
UPDATE, 5:04 p.m. | An investigation by KCPD revealed that a white and blue Kenworth oil truck and a white Kenworth semi-truck and trailer were stopped in heavy traffic on eastbound I-670.

An unknown colored Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer failed to stop for the stopped traffic and rear-ended the Kenworth semi-truck's trailer.

The impact pushed the Kenworth semi-truck into the left rear end of the oil truck and caused the Peterbilt semi-truck to catch on fire, which spread to the trailer and its contents. Upon the arrival of responding officers and members of the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, the Peterbilt semi-truck, trailer and its contents were fully engulfed by fire.

The driver and juvenile passenger of the Peterbilt, as well as the driver of the Kenworth that was rear ended, were all transported to local hospitals via EMS. The driver of the oil truck refused medical treatment/transport by EMS at the scene.

I-670 was closed in both directions for approximately two and a half hours.

Westbound I-670 and one lane of eastbound I-670 have since re-opened for traffic.

All involved parties transported by EMS are in stable condition at this time.

There was no release of hazardous materials during this incident.

UPDATE, 1:08 p.m. | The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department says the crash was between two tractor trailers.

The drivers of both vehicles have been transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

The department says there is a fuel leak at the scene that it is working to dam.

UPDATE, 12:50 p.m. | MoDOT says crews are closing both directions of the interstate.

EARLIER | An apparent fire involving a semi tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Interstate 670 early Monday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted that "crews are working to close I-670 at I-70 on the Kansas side and will route all traffic to I-70," creating a traffic backup in the area.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes or expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

