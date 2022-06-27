ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Lamar Issues Fiery Women’s Rights Plea At Glastonbury

By Christopher Smith
 3 days ago

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Kendrick Lamar closed out his set at the Glastonbury music festival with an impassioned statement for women’s rights this past weekend.
The rapper performed at the music festival in Somerset, England on Sunday (June 26th) in a night-time set highly anticipated for months after delays that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the set at the Worthy Farms soundstage, he did a medley of his hits like “Alright” and “Humble” and newer tracks from his recent album, Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers . As he performed the final song, “Savior”, he was wearing the diamond-encrusted crown of thorns that he had recently sported while performing at the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh’s show for Louis Vuitton for Paris Fashion Week, which was designed by his collaborative partner Dave Free and created by Tiffany & Co. The same crown appears on the cover of the album as well. “I wear this crown. They judge Christ. They judge you, they judge Christ,” he began, as fake blood began to pour from his head onto his white shirt while he did the song, which touched upon COVID and the ensuing protests of the Black Lives Matter movement

At the end of the song, the 35-year-old passionately chanted, “They judge you, they judge Christ. Godspeed for women’s rights,” over and over before he turned, dropped the microphone, and abruptly left the stage and all of his background dancers behind.

The closing statement appeared to be the Compton native’s response to the Supreme Court overturning the decision in Roe V. Wade, the 1973 landmark case that once protected the right to abortion constitutionally which occurred last Friday (June 24). Other artists at the music festival such as Megan Thee Stallion and Phoebe Bridgers also issued their own fiery statements decrying the decision, as demonstrations continued across the United States protesting the ruling by the conservative judges in the Supreme Court.

