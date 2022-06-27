ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Sub Shop Employee Killed Over 'Too Much Mayonnaise'

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

One Subway employee was killed and another injured after a suspect opened fire because there was too much mayonnaise on their sandwich. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , the sub shop is located off of Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and connects to a Circle K. Footage shows the suspect arguing with the employees moments before opening fire .

“It breaks my heart to know that someone has the audacity to point a weapon and shoot someone for as little as too much mayonnaise on a sandwich,” Co-owner Willie Glenn shared on scene with WSB-TV .

The names of the two female employees have not been released to the public. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that there were 158 people killed by homicide in Atlanta last year, and the numbers continue to rise.

“We need individuals to talk out their disputes, walk away and do not pick up guns. We can take down drug operations that breed violent crime, we can dismantle gang organizations that breed violent crime, we can stop robbery crews that breed violent crime. We cannot stop someone who is mad because there is too much mayonnaise on their sandwich,” Atlanta police interim Chief Darin Schierbaum told WSB-TV .

There has not been an arrest made in regards to the shooting.

Comments / 0

 

