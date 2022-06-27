ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees hopeful Gleyber Torres' 'mild' ankle sprain won't require IL stint

By Lou Di Pietro
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I30Kr_0gNVMSt300

The Yankees had a feel-good ending Sunday thanks to Aaron Judge’s walk-off home run, but that came one inning after the team hopefully didn’t lose their surging second baseman for a long period.

Gleyber Torres left Sunday’s 6-3 win over Houston after the ninth inning, following him injuring his ankle on this play at third base:

Torres had walked, then stole second and advanced to third on Astros catcher Jason Castro’s wild throw, setting the possible winning run 90 feet away with one out – but after Aaron Hicks struck out, Castro threw to third to scamper Torres back to the bag, but Gleyber twisted his ankle and fell to the ground, easy prey for an inning-ending tag.

After the game, Aaron Boone was hopeful it was a “mild” ankle sprain, and the team maybe “dodged a bullet.”

“I think we dodged a bullet there," Boone said. "He caught his spike and kind of rolled it there at third. I’m hoping it scared him more than anything. We'll see what we have overnight, tomorrow, but I don't expect it to be serious."

The Yankees open a three-game set with Oakland Monday night. Torres is hitting .250 with 13 home runs in 67 games this season, but is in the midst of a slump that saw him go just 2-for-22 with three walks last week after he was 7-for-12 with four RBI and six runs scored in last weekend’s series in Toronto.

If Torres does have to go on the IL, the Yankees would likely use DJ LeMahieu full-time at second base, with Matt Carpenter and Marwin Gonzalez able to spell the infielders as needed.

