Craig Conover Wants A Spin Off Show With Paige DeSorbo

By now you know Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo are an item. These two both starred in the Bravo spin-off show Winter House in early 2021. Though Paige and Craig didn’t cement their relationship as official until well into the Summer, and after filming Sumer House Season 6, I will always think of them as a spin-off of a spin-off.

Craige kept the blogs busy with speculation during their New York meet-ups and delayed relationship announcements on social media. Eventually, they went Instagram-official during Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s ill-fated September wedding . Following the formal announcement, Craig admitted he and Paige have “always had an eye for each other.”

Craig described his relationship with Paige as something that evolved “naturally” from a friendship. “It was done in a healthy way. You see the foundation of our relationship start to form on the show,” he explained early on.

Bravo addicts can continue to watch Craig and Paige’s relationship evolve and unfold during Season 8 of Summer House . After that? Well, Craig has a wishlist for Daddy- Andy-Cohen to consider.

In an interview with People , Craig and Paige were asked whether or not they would be game for their very own spin-off series. Craig quickly said, “I would do it.” Paige, on the other hand, admitted it would be “a lot of pressure.”

Paige shared that having her relationship play out on multiple reality shows comes with a lot of stress. She said, “I feel like it actually keeps us in line because everyone’s gonna see us, including our parents.”

For his part, Craig beamed, “It’s kind of opened up the multiverse of the Bravo MCU. It’s been fun, though, kind of mixing it up because going up to Summer House is different than coming to Southern Charm . It’s neat after the fact to see kind of the different environment.”

As far as scoring their own spin-off? “I think [our own show] would be funnier than both Southern Charm and Summer House ,” Paige claimed. Craig added, “I think it’d be fun to see us in our off time.” …and here I thought watching Paige lay in bed all summer was considered “off time.” The more you know!

After the interview with People was released, @commentsbybravo caught Paige’s reaction to the story’s headline. People posted a title that read, “Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover Think Their Spin-Off Could Top Summer House and Southern Charm”. Paige commented on the story saying, “I actually didn’t say that at all.”

Commenters took the opportunity to share their opinions on the post. One said, “But Craig did lol” while another begged, “No matter what…can we alllllll agree that we do NOT want this show?”

In the end, People changed the headline of their article. All’s well that ends well.

TELL US – WOULD YOU WATCH A CRAIG AND PAIGE SPIN-OFF? WILL PAIGE HAVE THE STAMINA FOR NON-LOUNGE-RELATED FILMING DURING SEASON 8 OF SOUTHERN CHARM?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Craig Conover Wants A Spin Off Show With Paige DeSorbo appeared first on Reality Tea .