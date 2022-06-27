ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Pays Tribute to His Late Son With a Touching Gesture To Help Grieving Parents

By Delilah Gray
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott are making sure their late son Zen’s memory lives on with a beautiful charity in his honor.

On June 23, Cannon posted a few photos to his Instagram with a touching caption, honoring his late son Zen on what would’ve been his first birthday. He said, “June 23rd will forever be a day of celebration. A beautiful lighting ceremony to honor the life of an Angel. Zen’s birth has now transformed into ‘Zen’s Light.’”

“We are proud to announce his new foundation that will help so many others in this world. ‘Zen’s Light’ mission is to foster global excellence in hope, grief -care, and pediatric healthcare for families and children in need,” he added, “Thank you to everyone who joined us at this inaugural event, specifically the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and our other beautiful partners. Can’t wait for next year when our Lighting Gala will continue to grow to help find a cure for pediatric cancer, further research, and help console more families during difficult times. 🙏🏾”

In the first photo, we see Cannon and Scott lighting a lantern in honor of their son, surrounded by their loved ones. In the next snapshot, we see the two standing proudly next to a sign reading “Zen’s Light.”

This foundation sounds like a touching tribute to keeping Zen alive and helping those who are in the same situation.

In June 2021, Cannon and Scott welcomed their son Zen to the world. However, they soon realized he had a rare form of brain cancer. On December 5, 2021, Zen passed away. They’ve both been working tirelessly to keep his name — and his spirit — alive, and now his legacy will live on through the children his namesake foundation helps.

