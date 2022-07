Do you want to see some live music every day of the week? How about for two or three months? Now, what if I told you that it's free, too?. Ahh, summer can be pretty darn nice around Erie. And though I sincerely doubt that anyone will realistically have the gumption, social battery, or wherewithal to catch one of these shows every day, maybe you can carve out some time to go to a couple of them? It's fun and it's literally in the sun. Let's hold on to our summer months for dear life and cherish them while we can before they slip right through our fingers.

