A Jefferson County inmate is captured, after authorities say he stole an ambulance to escape. The U.S. Marshals Service says Phillip Bradford was taken into custody in Arizona. Authorities say they received a tip Bradford was in the Phoenix area. Investigators set up surveillance and spotted Bradford walking down a street with several other people. Also taken into custody was a woman, Khara Dubos, who is identified as Bradford's girlfriend, and wanted on drug charges. The sheriff's office said that Bradford was taken to UAB for treatment last week, when he commandeered an ambulance to make his getaway. The sheriff's office says it is investigating whether the deputy properly handled Bradford, adding that the surveillance video revealed activity that was not consistent with training.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO