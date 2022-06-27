Police ask for help in solving 2020 Provo MTC shooting

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a shooting that happened at the Provo Missionary Training Center in 2020.

According to police on Aug. 3, 2020, a man shot numerous rounds from a handgun towards the security officer inside the front booth at the entrance of the MTC. The suspect then drove south on 900 East in a white (or possibly silver) Subaru sedan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qn9w_0gNVLbuv00
Courtesy: Provo PD

The suspect has yet to be identified.

When is the next Utah treasure hunt?

The photo below shows the extensive damage the shots caused to the booth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ul9pf_0gNVLbuv00

If you have any information on the suspect or the incident, contact Detective Campbell at RCampbell@provo.org or contact Provo Police at 801-852-6210.

Two Idaho infants taken by babysitter possibly on drugs found safe

The Missionary Training Centers are devoted to training Latter-day Saint missionaries. The MTC’s flagship campus in Provo is located near Brigham Young University. According to its website, the campus has 21 buildings on a 39-acre site, with a capacity of housing and training 3,700 missionaries.

ABC4

