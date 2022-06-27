ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

This is Why Steelers Can’t Wait to Add Another RB

Tri-City Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers are set to walk into training camp with two undrafted rookies competing to beat Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland out for backup jobs. It's not impossible. Undrafted rookies have shined before and...

www.tri-cityherald.com

The Spun

Look: Embarrassing Colin Cowherd Video Going Viral Tuesday

When you're on TV as much as Colin Cowherd, you're bound to get some things wrong. But flat out denying or lying about something you said in the past is a different animal. Twitter user @BackAftaThis posted a video today featuring a clip of Cowherd from last week saying he told people Josh Rosen was over-drafted in 2018.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamaal Westerman makes a move within the Rutgers football program

Jamaal Westerman has made a move within the Rutgers football program, the former Scarlet Knight shifting from a role as a defensive assistant to the strength and conditioning program. RutgersWire has confirmed that Westerman is now an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Westerman was a standout defensive end at Rutgers, where he played under head coach Greg Schiano and was named All-Big East twice. He played in four bowl games during his time with the Scarlet Knights. Following his playing career at Rutgers, Westerman played six seasons in the NFL, most notably with the New York Jets. He also played several seasons in...
thecomeback.com

Colin Cowherd reacts to bombshell UCLA, USC report

The sports news cycle doesn’t stop for anyone, not even a vacationing Colin Cowherd waiting in line at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Cowherd has been off his radio show this week, enjoying a vacation in the Caribbean with his family. But that came to an abrupt end Thursday afternoon when Cowherd addressed the latest seismic shift to hit college football almost immediately after his plane from the Caribbean touched down in Miami.
LOS ANGELES, CA

