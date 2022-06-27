Clovis kidnapping suspect arrested in Lubbock

CLOVIS, N.M. — (PRESS RELEASE)

Clovis, NM – June 23rd, 2022 – On June 23rd, 2022 at 9:50 P.M., Clovis Police were dispatched to Allsups located at 1320 N. Prince in reference to a 39-year-old female reporting to be held against her will in the 1200 block of Ross St. by her ex-boyfriend identified as Kelvin Jonatan Najera Sevilla, DOB: 05/08/1995.

When officers made contact with the female, they observed nylon rope tied around her body, and her hands were bound with duct tape. Duct tape was also observed in her hair along with ligature marks observed around her neck and ankles.

The victim reported being tied up in a bedroom after getting into a verbal altercation with Kelvin. Prior to the victim freeing herself and getting help, it was reported Kelvin held a gun to her head, attempted to suffocate her with a plastic bag, and made statements that he was going to put her body in her vehicle and light it on fire.

The scene was located on Ross St. and a search warrant was obtained and executed on Kelvin’s residence. Evidence was collected at this residence, which supported the victim’s statements of what occurred. A warrant has been issued for Kelvin for the following charges stemming from this incident; kidnapping, robbery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and aggravated battery against a household member.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, Kelvin was located by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Department and taken into custody on the above-mentioned charges.

